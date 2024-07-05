Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu says she thrives on big occasions like Centre Court

Emma Raducanu said "pressure is a privilege" after her third-round Wimbledon victory on Friday, adding she "thrives on the big occasion".

A clinical Raducanu conjured memories of her stunning US Open title win by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round at her home Grand Slam.

Raducanu had thumped Greece's Sakkari in the semi-finals in New York, and she again lost only five games under the roof on Centre Court, reminding the tennis world of her talent in a 6-2 6-3 victory.

Having not beaten a top-10 player in her career, the 21-year-old has now done it twice in a fortnight, as well as matching her best run at the All England Club from her breakthrough event three years ago.

"I love playing on the big courts. For me, I thrive on such occasions, on big stages," Raducanu said.

"It's something I play tennis for. I just love the feeling of it, competing, especially here in front of a home crowd. It is really amazing.

"I think on the pressure side, you can flip it. I have a packed Centre Court who are all rooting for me to win. It really felt like that today. It really felt like that in my last two matches.

"For me, I just feel happy that that many people are behind me. That's just in a microcosm of what's going on in the wider world. Not everyone who supported me is in that stadium, as well.

"I think pressure's a privilege. I thrive for those situations."

Image: Raducanu defeated world No 9 Maria Sakkari at Centre Court on Friday to book her fourth round place

The British wild card will next face New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, ranked No 123 in the world, on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old was clear she is not looking too far ahead, however.

"I don't think I ever will until I'm in the situation. I just have to keep going point by point. Today was a really good example of me just taking it moment by moment and fighting," Raducanu said.

"I think also for me to be winning that match against a top-10 opponent on Centre Court, it's a beautiful feeling and one that I really want to savour.

"But tennis is pretty brutal in the way you have to enjoy it tonight and then tomorrow you're already thinking about the next one. It's just like that. You can win the tournament but you can lose first round the next week. It's the sport. I'm just trying to cherish every moment I have here.

"I'm very grateful just being healthy. I think I missed the feeling of being on the grounds very much. It was really painful last year coming here and not being able to compete, being on the other side of it. I think that feeling has been pulling me through a lot this week. Just remembering how I felt then, bringing it back to the present.

"I've just been having so much fun that I really just want to stay. I don't want to go home. It's a good, different type of motivation."

