Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu says she's 'up for a battle' as she prepares for fourth-round clash with Lulu Sun

Emma Raducanu has said she's "really up for a battle" as she prepares to face Lulu Sun at Wimbledon on Sunday, eyeing a quarter-final spot for the first time at the All England Club.

Raducanu conjured up memories of her stunning US Open title in 2021 by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets on Friday to ease into the fourth round at her home Grand Slam.

Lying in wait next is New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, not that Raducanu is taking anything for granted.

"Lulu I played in juniors with," she said. "I know she's a very tough competitor, like everyone in this.

"You don't qualify and make fourth round if you're not extremely dangerous, beating the players she has.

"I'm expecting a really, really tough match. I think, as well, qualifiers are actually sometimes more dangerous. I'm really up for a battle, though."

Raducanu will be second up on Centre Court on Sunday, following on from Carlos Alcaraz's men's singles clash against Ugo Humbert.

"I love playing on the big courts. For me, I thrive on such occasions, on big stages," Raducanu said after her 6-2 6-3 triumph over Sakkari.

Image: Raducanu defeated world No 9 Maria Sakkari at Centre Court on Friday to book her fourth round place

"It's something I play tennis for. I just love the feeling of it, competing, especially here in front of a home crowd. It is really amazing.

"I think on the pressure side, you can flip it. I have a packed Centre Court who are all rooting for me to win.

"For me, I just feel happy that that many people are behind me. That's just in a microcosm of what's going on in the wider world. Not everyone who supported me is in that stadium, as well.

"I think pressure's a privilege. I thrive for those situations."

With world No 1 Iga Swiatek exiting the tournament on Saturday, plus Raducanu's section of the draw opening up, ensuring she won't face another seeded player until the semi-final at the earliest, could she be a genuine contender for a first Wimbledon crown?

"Tennis is pretty brutal in the way you have to enjoy it tonight and then tomorrow you're already thinking about the next one," she said.

"You can win the tournament but you can lose first round the next week. It's the sport. I'm just trying to cherish every moment I have here.

"I'm very grateful just being healthy. I think I missed the feeling of being on the grounds very much. It was really painful last year coming here and not being able to compete, being on the other side of it. I think that feeling has been pulling me through a lot this week. Just remembering how I felt then, bringing it back to the present.

"I've just been having so much fun that I really just want to stay. I don't want to go home. It's a good, different type of motivation."

