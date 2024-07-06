Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie knocked out by Alexander Zverev after epic third set tie-break

Cameron Norrie saved five match points in a mammoth third-set tie-break before eventually seeing his Wimbledon run ended in the third round by fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The British No 2 came agonisingly close to forcing a fourth set on Centre Court but was unable to take any of the five set points that came his way as he was ultimately defeated 6-4 6-4 7-6 (17-15).

Norrie had taken Zverev to five sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and was threatening to do so again if he had sneaked the third set.

But Zverev, who is arguably having the best season of his career, having reached the Australian Open semi-finals and then a second Grand Slam final of his career at the French Open, came through. He has now won all of his six career meetings against Norrie.

The German will next meet either American 13th-seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round or 24th-ranked Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

The Royal Box was packed with stars from the world of sport on Saturday, with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson,

Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root, Leah Williamson and a host of famous Olympic names all watching the action.

Zverev, who had a chat with Guardiola after coming off court, said: "When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there.

"Thanks a lot for coming, it's a great privilege. If you get tired of football, you can coach me any time."

Norrie was the last British player standing in the men's draw after producing arguagly his best performance since that Zverev battle at the Australian to beat British No 1 - and 28th seed - Jack Draper in the second round.

He initially held his own against Zverev, before the fourth seed broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set.

Norrie was forced to scramble around behind the baseline as Zverev dictated, and it was similar story in the second set despite the German suffering a nasty slip in the fourth game trying to chase down a drop shot.

Zverev lay on the ground for a prolonged period clutching his left knee but continued after a brief consultation with the trainer.

This time the break of serve came in the ninth game, with Zverev serving it out before taking a medical time-out to have strapping applied under his knee.

Norrie battled doggedly to stay on terms in the third set, saving two break points and delighting the crowd with an underarm serve ace to hold for 6-5, taking Zverev completely by surprise.

He led 4-1 in the tie-break as he tried to force a fourth set but Zverev fought back to level and the back-and-forth ding-dong continued, with neither man losing a point on serve until Norrie's final error when pushing a backhand long.

On his knee injury, Zverev said: "I do feel restricted in some movements. I will check it out obviously but I'm pleased I was still able to play."

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

