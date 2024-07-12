Wimbledon women's final: Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova? A maiden title at the All England club awaits

A first Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title beckons for either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova in a final to savour.

This is uncharted territory for Paolini, having won her first WTA main-draw match at Eastbourne this year, while Krejcikova carries onto Centre Court the memories of her coach and beloved late Wimbledon champion, Jana Novotna.

Paolini, 28, has been quietly building momentum this year, winning a WTA 1000 level title in Dubai, before making the French Open final last month.

Image: Italy's Jasmine Paolini is into a second straight Grand Slam final, having reached the French Open final this year

She becomes the fifth player since 1999 and the first since Serena Williams (2016) to reach the singles finals at both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.

The Italian was involved in a tense last-four encounter, battling past an emotional Donna Vekic after a final set tie-break that heralded the longest women's semi-final in Wimbledon history.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But it is Paolini's fighting spirit and huge beaming smile that has won her armies of new fans.

"I'm trying to live the present and to enjoy what I'm doing and don't forget where I am," she said.

"I think it's a really privileged position, and I'm trying to say to myself, 'OK, jokes apart, enjoy but stay

focused and think about what you have to do to step on court and give the 100 per cent that you have.'"

Image: Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is into a first Wimbledon women's singles final

Krejcikova, also 28, is into a second singles Grand Slam final, and she becomes the second player from the Czech Republic to make the finals of both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon since Marketa Vondrousova.

Krejcikova has been at the sharp end of Grand Slam finals many times in doubles, but was less than happy at not being a part of the conversation when it came to the names to watch at the top of women's tennis.

Even though Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina were the reigning Grand Slam champions at the time, Krejcikova's name had dropped off the radar.

"It's about Iga, Aryna, and Elena, and I'm not really there," said the 2021 French Open winner in March 2023.

Injuries and illness have taken their toll, with lengthy amounts of time off the tour, including two months at the start of this year.

The emotional impact of a hard-fought three-set semi-final win against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was evident, as she teared up in her on-court interview speaking about her former mentor Novotna.

"We talked about her matches here. Yeah, I hope she would be proud," she said.

"We have a huge tennis history in the Czech Republic at Wimbledon, but also at other majors. When I was growing up, I had a lot of players that I could look up to.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's great that right now I'm also a slam champion and I'm in a final of Wimbledon."

The pair have met previously in a Grand Slam - in the first round of qualifying for the 2018 Australian Open - but on Saturday one of them will end up holding the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish aloft.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Iasi Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Umag Open (ATP 250) 21-26 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.