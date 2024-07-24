Andy Murray: Saying goodbye to tennis after Paris Olympics not difficult - 'It's time for me to finish'

Andy Murray has told Sky Sports his decision to retire from tennis following the Paris Olympics was ultimately "not difficult", revealing the moment he knew it was time for him to finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports from Team GB's base in Paris on Wednesday, Murray discussed the reasoning behind his Tuesday announcement that the Olympics would be his "last ever tennis tournament".

The two-time gold medal winner will compete at his fifth Games after making an emotional farewell at Wimbledon earlier this month as he teamed up with brother Jamie in the doubles in his final appearance at the All England Club.

"There's a number of reasons. One is that physically my body is ready to stop. Mentally, I'm ready to finish playing, and the Olympics is also an event that is really special to me," Murray said.

"To be honest, right now I don't feel like it's difficult [decision to leave tennis]. A few months ago I did, I was worried about it, I was unsure about it. But right now, I'm ready.

"I'm looking forward to what comes next. Being at home with my children and family. Physically I can't prepare and compete like I used to, and therefore it's time for me to finish.

"I'm good with that, and I didn't expect to be, to be honest. I'll be fine."

The 37-year-old has suffered a number of injuries over recent years, with a persistent hip complaint threatening to force him into an earlier retirement until an eventual hip resurfacing operation.

Murray elected against competing in the singles at Wimbledon earlier this month after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst - the moment he said he knew this summer was his time to walk away from tennis.

"I'd had the conversation about when I would finish with my family and my team last year and earlier this year, and I was still unsure about it," Murray said.

"I felt like I was going to finish this summer, whether that be after Wimbledon or after the Olympics. It just felt like it was the right time.

"I got the injury to my ankle in March, and then obviously got the back injury at Queen's [June] and had to have the operation. Although I was unsure a few months ago about whether I wanted to stop, I knew after I had to have the surgery on my back that it was the right time.

"My body has been through a lot the last few years. A lot of injuries, a lot of surgeries. My body and mind was ready, and I'm happy about it.

"I find it unbelievably special to be here and be part of another Olympics. I've loved being part of this team over the last four or five Olympic Games, and I'm happy I get to finish here."

What is the tennis format at the Olympics?

The WTA and ATP format that's seen outside of Grand Slams is implemented at the Olympics.

Singles matches are best-of-three sets, while doubles are also best-of-three sets but the final set is just a tie-break, which is first to 10 points.

Women's singles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 3

Men's singles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 4

Women's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 3

Men's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 4

Mixed doubles: Monday July 29 - Friday August 2

Who is representing Great Britain?

Men's Singles: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women's Singles: Katie Boulter

Men's Doubles: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, Dan Evans/Andy Murray

Women's Doubles: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson

