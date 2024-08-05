Canadian Open: Britain's Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter to feature in tournament

British No 1 Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will compete in the men's Canadian Open in Montreal with Katie Boulter featuring in the women's competition in Toronto.

Draper took part in the 2024 Olympics in Paris representing Team GB where he was eliminated from men's singles in the second round to American Taylor Fritz, while Norrie withdrew before his first match through injury.

Draper will face Australia's Jordan Thompson while Norrie will come against American player Marcos Giron at 3pm on August 6, live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will be top seed at the tournament after also missing the Olympics due to a bout of tonsillitis. He will face the winner of the match between Pedro Martinez and a qualifier in the round of 64.

Sinner has reached at least the quarter-finals of every tournament he has played in this year and is a favourite to defend his title in Montreal.

Image: Jannik Sinner won the Halle Open earlier this year

The second seed will be Alexander Zverev who could face either Draper or Thompson, followed by Daniil Medvedev who will come up against the winner of Roman Safiullin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other top seeds in the men's draw, as the players fire up preparations for the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, which begins on August 19 - also live on Sky Sports.

Sinner, who won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Montreal last year, will face tough competition from Zverev and Medvedev who have both won the Canadian Open, in 2017 and 2021 respectively, but two of his main opponents, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, will not feature in the tournament after withdrawing following their run to the Olympic men's singles final.

Image: Gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates on the podium during the Tennis Men's Singles medal ceremony after the Tennis Men's Singles Gold medal match on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 04, 2024 in Par

Medvedev has been on good form, reaching his third Australian Open final this year where he suffered a loss to Sinner and will be seeking redemption. The Russian also reached the semi-final of the Rotterdam Open and Miami Open, as well as the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Boulter and Gauff feature in Toronto

Image: Katie Boulter in action during Wimbledon

Great Britain's Katie Boulter is set to feature in Toronto and will come up against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 64. The World No 33 was defeated by Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the quarter-finals at Eastbourne in June.

Coco Gauff has inherited the top seed status in Toronto after Iga Swiatek, who won bronze for Poland at the Olympics, withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue.

The reigning US Open winner will look to come back strong from her shock defeat in her Olympic debut where she fell to a third-round defeat to Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Image: Coco Gauff was knocked out in the third round of her Olympic debut

World No 3 Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second and she faces either Cristina Bucsa or Yuan Yue in the second round of the tournament.

Sabalenka, who was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semi-finals

Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka will meet in the first round in only their second top-level match. Former world No 1 Osaka won their previous encounter at the 2021 Australian Open.

Osaka has been making her way back up the rankings after giving birth last year and currently sits at No 95, while her opponent Jabeur has slipped to No 16 after struggling in recent months.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) - 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) - 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

Watch the Canadian Open live on Sky Sports from 6-12 August with some matches available on Sky Sports Plus. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.