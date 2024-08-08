Canadian Open: Katie Boulter wins over qualifier Bernarda Pera as Naomi Osaka beats Ons Jabeur

British No 1 Katie Boulter overcame Bernarda Pera following a tense first-round clash at the WTA National Bank Open in Toronto.

The Brit, who is ranked 33 in the world, prevailed following a tense three-set battle against Pera and was made to fight by the American qualifier at the Aviva Centre late on Wednesday night, eventually winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 to set up a clash with Beatriz Haddad-Maia – which you can watch live on Sky Sports on Thursday evening.

Both players often struggled to find rhythm or fluency for consistent periods, particularly on serve and Boulter broke her opponent immediately to take command of the first set.

Pera missed an opportunity to break back at 2-1 in the first set which Boulter wrapped up in 42 minutes.

In the second set, there was again a break in the opening game, this time for Pera and she raced into a 3-0 lead before Boulter broke back, but she failed to hold her next service game and that allowed the Croatia-born US star to level the match.

Image: Katie Boulter will now face Beatriz Haddad-Maia, live on Sky Sports, on Thursday evening

In the third set, Boulter found some momentum which had been missing prior to that point, eventually taking it 6-1 to wrap up the match in two hours and eight minutes.

Elsewhere at the Canadian Open, it wasn't such a positive story for the British hopes as Harriet Dart lost 3-6 6-3 6-7 (2-7) in a thrilling match to Diana Shnaider, and over in Montreal in the men's tournament, Jack Draper was beaten 7-5 6-2 in little over an hour and a half by Australian Jordan Thompson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the men's side of the draw, British No 1 Jack Draper is out of the Canadian Open in Montreal, after a straight sets defeat to Jordan Thompson in the first round

Osaka beats Jabeur as she gears up for US Open return

Naomi Osaka beat another top player in her return from maternity leave, routing ninth-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1.

Osaka, a former No. 1 player, beat a top-20 player player for the fifth time in her return, as she prepares to play at the US Open for the first time since 2022.

Image: Naomi Osaka celebrates a point during her win over Ons Jabeur at the National Bank Open in Toronto (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Everyone knows I really love hard courts. I wasn't thinking too much. It was very instinctual," said Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner.

"Honestly, when I play the best players, like Ons, I tend to play better."

Osaka will face Elise Mertens in the second round after the Belgian, another former world No 1, beat American Katie Volynets 6-3 6-1.

Paula Badosa, a former second-ranked player making a comeback from a back injury, followed her Washington title Sunday with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson and will face fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Diana Shnaider beat Harriet Dart in a thrilling three-setter to progress to the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto

Defending champion Jessica Pegula topped Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-4 in the second round, while in another night match, 15th-seeded Leylah Fernandez beat Nao Hibino 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Marina Stakusic, a 19-year-old from nearby Mississauga, beat Erika Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in her first main-draw appearance in the event.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) - 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) - 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

Watch the Canadian Open live on Sky Sports this week with some matches available on Sky Sports Plus. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.