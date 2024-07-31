Emma Raducanu: When will we next see US Open champion on Sky Sports Tennis?

Emma Raducanu impressed on her return to Wimbledon earlier this summer, and you can follow the British star's return to top form as she competes in the Citi Open in Washington on the Sky Sports Tennis channel throughout 2024.

The 2021 US Open champion has had broadly positive results since returning from an eight-month injury lay off last year, after closing down her 2023 season this time last year following a first-round exit in Stuttgart.

Raducanu helped steer Great Britain to a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals as they beat home favourites France on clay, and carried on that form into the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart.

She lost to world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals - a rematch from the same stage two years ago, and her best performance this year. She also beat former two-time Stuttgart champion and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber in the opening round.

Emma Raducanu's 2024 results Tournament Result WTA Auckland Second Round Australian Open Second Round WTA Abu Dhabi Second Round WTA Doha First Round Billie Jean King Cup Qualified for Final WTA Stuttgart Quarter-final WTA Madrid First Round WTA Nottingham Semi-final WTA Eastbourne Quarter-final Wimbledon Fourth Round

It has not been all plain sailing, though, for the 21-year-old since her return to the WTA tour. She failed to win any back-to-back matches until reaching the third round of Indian Wells.

She had been due to face China's Wang Xiyu in the first round of the Miami Open after being awarded a wildcard for the event, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a lower back injury.

She was hampered by a stomach bug during her loss at the first major of the year, the Australian Open, but her tennis was encouraging and she stepped up her comeback with victory over Marie Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi before being denied a spot in the quarter-finals by Ons Jabeur.

Raducanu made an impressive return on grass this summer, reaching the semi-final in Nottingham where she was beaten by Katie Boulter before defeating Sloane Stephens and second seed Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne.

She then delivered the most promising tennis yet of her comeback by making it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon following standout wins over Elise Mertens and ninth seed Maria Sakkari, before being halted by qualifier Lulu Sun.

My main goal is to stay healthy injury-wise, sickness-wise. Also another goal is consistency.

When will Raducanu play next?

Raducanu returns to action on Wednesday evening when she faces Peyton Stearns in the second round at the Citi DC Open in Washington, live on Sky Sports.

It comes after she beat Mertens 6-2 3-6 6-4 after rescuing five break points to fend off the Belgian in the third set.

Raducanu had elected against competing at the Paris Olympics in order to protect her body after a torrid time of injury setbacks.

"Had the Olympics been on a different surface, then I don't know," she said.

"It's obviously something that every athlete wants to be a part of. I had to think longer term. Hopefully I'll have more Olympics in my career. I think coming here was 100% the right option.

"For immediate gratification, playing the Olympics would have been nice. But long-term perspective, long-term health, coming here, also I love this tournament.

"Had it been a tournament maybe somewhere else that wasn't as appealing to me, I probably could have reconsidered. But I love D.C. Coming here was very enticing."

