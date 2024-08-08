National Bank Open: Katie Boulter given easy passage through and Aryna Sabalenka is next for Brit

British No 1 Katie Boulter advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open in Toronto after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia was forced to retire just two games into the contest.

Brazilian Haddad Maia had come through a marathon first-round match against Marie Bouzkova - which lasted three hours and 20 minutes - but was soon calling for the trainer after the opening game against Boulter.

The world No 33 received lengthy treatment on her lower back and although she tried to resume, Haddad Maia swiftly conceded after Boulter levelled the set at 1-1.

Boulter, who beat Bernarda Pera in the first round, will now face Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Sabalenka defeated world No 42 Yue Yuan 6-2 6-2 in the second round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Coco Gauff's victory over Wang Yafan at the Canadian Open

Elsewhere on Thursday, top seed Coco Gauff comfortably beat Wang Yafan 6-4 6-4 in her second-round match.

"I think I made some more errors than I'm used to, but overall, I think I was building the points the correct way," Gauff, who finished the match with 25 winners and 36 unforced errors, said. "I think I just have to do better making those next two balls. But overall, I'm happy with I played."

Gauff's next opponent will be No 14 seed Diana Shnaider, who won a third-set tie-break for the second time in as many matches this week to topple Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric

Ashlyn Krueger saw off Leylah Fernandez in straight sets and Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, rallied for a 3-6 7-5 6-1 win over Belgium's Greet Minnen.

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka lost 6-3 6-4 to Elise Mertens, extending a run that has seen her reach the quarter-finals in just two of her 15 events this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elise Mertens took advantage of errors from Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets and advance to the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto

World No 1 Jannik Sinner opened his defence of the Canadian Open with a straight-sets win over Borna Coric in Montreal.

Italian Sinner had missed the Paris Olympics with tonsillitis, but showed no signs of any lingering issues as he coasted to a 6-2 6-4 win over Croatian Coric in just over an hour and a half.

Australian Open champion Sinner - who paired up with British No 1 Jack Draper in the doubles, making it through to the quarter-finals - will face either compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's shock victopry over Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev suffered an early exit after a surprise defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard coming through in three sets 6-4 1-6 6-2.

Kei Nishikori earned his first top-20 win since 2021 after he upset world No 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4.

American qualifier Brandon Nakashima completed a 6-2 6-7 (7-5) 6-1 win over countryman Tommy Paul, who missed the chance to close up on Tsitsipas in the Race To Turin.

Alexander Zverev comfortably saw off Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 6-1 to reach the third round, while Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov also progressed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the match between Kei Nishikori and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Open, the tournament has announced.

The Serb, who won the event last year, has been managing a torn meniscus in his right knee, which needed surgery ahead of Wimbledon.

Cincinnati Open tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement: "We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati.

"His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) - 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) - 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.