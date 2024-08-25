US Open: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper - Britain's best all in action on Tuesday

Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Dan Evans - What time are they playing and who are they up against? Watch the US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday 27 August 2024 15:52, UK
Britain's leading players, including Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, will take to the stage on Tuesday at the US Open, live on Sky Sports.
US Open tennis 2024 - live updates
British women's No 1 Boulter will be first in action at 4pm BST when she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Flushing Meadows.
Boulter has been consistent this year, winning two WTA Tour titles, but she will want to make progress at a Grand Slam as so far in 2024 she has not gone beyond the second round at one of the majors.
Dan Evans will play second on Court 6, which could take place at around 6pm BST. He will face the dangerous Karen Khachanov.
Expectations will not be high for Evans as he has won just five ATP Tour matches all year. But he will be buoyed by his heroic displays alongside Andy Murray in the Olympic doubles tournament in Paris.
Draper's run to the fourth round last year shows he is a threat on the American hard courts. Draper gets his tournament under way against China's Zhang Zhizhen. They are expected to play at around 7pm.
Draper, the British men's No 1, has been accused of cheating after a controversial match point in the Cincinnati Open against Felix Auger-Aliassime where he appeared to hit the ball into the ground at the net before it looped over.
The umpire Greg Allensworth ruled it was a legal shot but Draper, who insists he is not a cheat, has attracted criticism for not conceding the point.
Reaching the quarter-finals of that tournament, however, is an encouraging sign for Draper, though he did split with coach Wayne Ferreira just before this competition.
Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, will not play before 11pm BST.
She has a tough draw, going straight in with another Grand Slam winner, Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020.
"I just feel a real fire back and desire," said Raducanu, who reached round four of Wimbledon this year, her best performance at a Slam since her unexpected US Open win.
That of course raises the question - can she repeat her historic triumph?
"I'm very, very confident," Sky Sports' Naomi Cavaday said of Raducanu's chances. "The US Open is a place that she absolutely loves. She is beyond a superstar there, just like she is here. I could absolutely see her finding her best level."
Fellow Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend added: "When she came through qualifying and won in 2021, it deemed all predictions irrelevant for pretty much the rest of time.
"Could she do it again? You have to say that absolutely she could."
International stars will also be in action at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Iga Swiatek takes on Kamilla Rakhimova from 5pm.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner, hoping to put his drug-test controversy behind him, plays immediately after against Mackenzie McDonald.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz insists an apparent ankle injury sustained in training on Saturday will be no impediment. He will put that to the test against Australia's Li Tu at midnight.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Iga Swiatek (Pol) (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus)
Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs MacKenzie McDonald (USA)
12am
Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) (3) vs Li Tu (Aus)
Shelby Rogers (USA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Danielle Collins (USA) (11) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) (10) vs Naomi Osaka (Jpn)
Dusan Lajovic (Srb) vs Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (5)
12am
Bianca Andreescu (Can) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita) (5)
Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) vs Tommy Paul (USA) (14)
Grandstand
4pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus)
Elena Rybakina (Kaz) (4) vs Destanee Aiava (Aus)
Corentin Moutet (Fra) vs Sebastian Korda (USA) (16)
11pm
Emma Raducanu (Gbr) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)
Stadium 17
4pm
Katie Boulter (Gbr) (31) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)
Caroline Wozniacki (Den) vs Nao Hibino (Jpn)
Alex De Minaur (Aus) (10) vs Marcos Giron (USA)
10pm
Mattia Bellucci (Ita) vs Stan Wawrinka (Sui)
Court 5
4pm
Jakub Mensik (Cze) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) (19)
Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) vs Jack Draper (Gbr) (25)
Lauren Davis (USA) vs Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) (15)
Anastasia Potapova (Rus) vs Leylah Fernandez (Can) (23)
Court 10
4pm
Taylah Preston (Aus) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (25)
Fabio Fognini (Ita) vs Tomas Machac (Cze)
Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) (30) vs Zachary Svajda (USA)
Mayar Sherif (Egy) vs Karolina Pliskova (Cze)
Court 11
4pm
Alejandro Tabilo (Chn) (22) vs David Goffin (Bel)
Mirra Andreeva (Rus) (21) vs Camila Osorio (Col)
Arthur Fils (Fra) (24) vs Learner Tien (USA)
Qiang Wang (Chn) vs Laura Samsonova (Cze) (16)
Court 12
4pm
Shuai Zhang (Chn) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
Eliot Spizzerri (USA) vs Alex Michelsen (USA)
Anna Bondar (Hun) vs Bernarda Pera (USA)
Flavio Cobolli (Ita) (31) vs James Duckworth (Aus)
Court 13
4pm
Constant Lestienne (Fra) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) vs Kateryna Baindl (Ukr)
Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) vs Hugo Gaston (Fra)
Nadia Podoroska (Arg) vs Diana Shnaider (Rus) (18)
Court 4
4pm
Mariano Navone (Arg) vs Daniel Altmaier (Ger)
Matthew Forbes (USA) vs Roman Safiullin (Rus)
Sara Sorribes Tormo (Esp) vs Alexa Noel (USA)
Eva Lys (Ger) vs Marie Bouzkova (Cze)
Court 6
4pm
Karolina Muchova (Cze) vs Katie Volynets (USA)
Dan Evans (Gbr) vs Karen Khachanov (Rus) (23)
Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) (30) vs Linda Noskova (Cze)
Christopher O'Connell (Aus) vs Nicolas Jarry (Chl) (26)
Court 7
4pm
Timofey Skatov (Kaz) vs Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) (7)
Renata Zarazua (Mex) vs Caroline Garcia (Fra) (28)
Denis Shapovalov (Can) vs Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brz) (22) vs Elina Avanesyan (Rus)
Court 8
4pm
Jessika Ponchet (Fra) vs Shuai Zhang (Chn)
Otto Virtanen (Fin) vs Quentin Halys (Fra)
Xiyu Wang (Chn) vs Varvara Lepchenko (USA)
Jaume Munar (Esp) vs Gabriel Diallo (Can)
Court 14
4pm
Daria Saville (Aus) vs Ena Shibahara (Jpn)
Nuno Borges (Por) vs Federico Coria (Arg)
Brenda Fruhvirtova (Cze) vs Varvara Lepchenko (USA)
Fabian Marozsan (Hun) vs Hamad Medjedovic (Srb)
Court 15
4pm
Cristina Bucsa (Esp) vs Sara Errani (Ita)
Borna Coric (Cro) vs Adrian Mannarino (Fra)
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) vs Clara Tauson (Den)
Zizou Bergs (Bel) vs Pavel Kotov (Rus)
Court 16
4pm
Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) vs Taro Daniel (Jpn)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Esp) vs Petra Martic (Cro)
Max Purcell (Aus) vs Aleksandar Vukic (Aus)
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.