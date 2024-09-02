US Open: Frances Tiafoe beats Novak Djokovic-conqueror Alexei Popyrin to book quarter-final spot

Frances Tiafoe booked a quarter-final spot at the US Open for the third-straight year as he beat Novak Djokovic's conqueror Alexei Popyrin 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tiafoe, seeded 20th, will now attempt to match his best ever run at a Grand Slam as he faces ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday for a final-four berth.

Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the semi-final stage in 2022, and was eliminated in the quarter-finals last year by fellow American Ben Shelton, who he beat in a five-set epic in this year's third round.

Tiafoe is the first US men's player to reach three consecutive US Open quarter-finals since Andy Roddick, who is also the last American male to win their home slam back in 2003.

Popyrin, the No 28 seed, had upset defending champion Djokovic on Friday to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time but his impressive run at Flushing Meadows now comes to an end.

The big-serving Australian sent down 24 aces over the course of the contest, but he also coughed up nine double faults and had some costly unforced errors.

Tiafoe taking it 'day by day' in bid for US Open glory

Frances Tiafoe, following his quarter-final clinching victory, said: "I always dreamt about playing on this court since I was a kid. I used to hit against the wall and wanted to compete on this court.

"Seeing the Williams sisters win titles here, seeing Roger (Federer) win here a million times, I was like, I want to play on this court and it's so iconic - obviously named after Arthur Ashe.

"I wanted to be part of that and it brings out the best in me.

With the defending champion Djokovic already out, along with 2022 winner, and third seed Alcaraz, Tiafoe added: "I'm just taking it day by day, literally. Grand Slams, two weeks, there's a lot going on.

"You can't get ahead of yourself and look at what could happen and things shaking out. Everyone is good, so it doesn't really matter who's in or who's not."

How Tiafoe overcame Popyrin...

Tiafoe fended off two break points in the fourth game of the match and would later break Popyrin in the ninth game of an enthralling opening set.

The Australian built up some momentum early in the second, holding his serve in a five-deuce third game before converting on break point with a perfectly placed drop shot in the fourth.

But Tiafoe turned the match late in the second set, when Popyrin was serving with a 5-3 lead and was a point away from levelling things at one set apiece.

Tiafoe won the next five points to break - clinched via a Popyrin double fault - and quickly took control of the tie-breaker by jumping to a 4-1 lead as he'd take it 7-3.

Popyrin broke to love in the third game of the third set and got a two-break lead with a backhand winner in the seventh to eat into Tiafoe's advantage down two sets to one.

But Popyrin, who won the Canadian Open last month, would ultimately run out of steam, handing Tiafoe another break of serve via a double fault in the sixth game of the final set.

Tiafoe then clinched his place in the last eight on his third match point with a forehand winner that just kissed the line, the 26-year-old flexing his muscles in celebration.

Sabalenka cruises through to quarter-finals

Last year's US Open runner-up Aryna Sabalenka is in prime condition to go one better this year after booking her place in the quarter-finals.

Two hours after defending champion Coco Gauff crashed out in the fourth round, the Belarussian beat Elise Mertens 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight.

"I really enjoy playing here," Sabalenka said. "The crowd are amazing. I really enjoy playing in these big stadiums and feel all the support.

"I just don't want to leave early here. I just want to stay as long as I can and enjoy this beautiful court. I think that's why I'm consistently here."

Sabalenka will next face Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng after she beat Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-2 in the latest-finishing women's match in US Open history.

In a rematch of their Paris final from a month ago, Zheng wrapped up her victory at 2.15am on Monday morning, beating the previous record at Flushing Meadows by two minutes.

"It's always nice to play in the night session," Zheng said. "It's the first time I've played here in New York at two in the morning. It's unbelievable.

"Thanks to the fans that aren't sleeping tonight, supporting me here."

The 21-year-old Chinese is bidding to become the fourth woman to win Olympic gold and the US Open in the same year after Steffi Graf (1988), Venus Williams (2000) and Serena Williams (2012).

