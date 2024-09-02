US Open: Jack Draper advances to maiden Grand Slam quarter-final as he crushes Tomas Machac

Britain's Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open as he dominated Tomas Machac in a straight sets victory.

Draper, 22, sealed a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win in imperious fashion. Astonishingly so far in the US Open, the British No 1 is yet to drop a set.

He had lost his three previous encounters with Machac and yet recorded this crucial victory at the most opportune time at Flushing Meadows.

Among the upsets that have lit up this year's US Open, Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated from Draper's section of the draw, potentially leaving the Briton a more winnable route to the late stages.

It was Machac though who started the match initially with confidence, making Draper work hard to win his first two service games and seemed like he could coldly curb the enthusiasm of British tennis fans when they were poised at 3-3 level in the first set.

But if Draper took the first break against the apparent run of play, he expertly pressed home his advantage from there.

He kept up a relentless quality of play as Machac unravelled, at times publicly arguing with his own team.

That was of no concern to Draper as he hit brilliant form to dispatch Machac and progress to the quarter-finals.

Draper did have to work to close out the show. In his trickiest game of the match, the Briton saved three break points to put himself on the brink of victory at 5-1 in the third set.

He turned the screw tighter as he inched ahead of Machac in the seventh game of the final set, with the Czech trying to hold serve just to put some gloss on the scoreboard.

A brilliant return of serve, a forehand tapped over the net inside the line, brought Draper to deuce. Machac was defiant, slamming an ace past Draper as he managed to claim the game.

But that left Draper serving for victory. With quick hands, he scooped a gentle winner over the net. The Briton then hit too long, to go 15-15.

An untimely double fault then gave Machac a lead in the game. Machac stretched that to two break points. Draper had to hold his nerve and defended the first break point as Machac struck just wide of the line. A serve and volley from Draper then steered him through that danger.

He banged down a serve to reach match point and bossed the final rally to take the match in style.

Image: The draw could be opening up for Draper

Draper will next play the winner of 10th seed Alex de Minaur vs unseeded Jordan Thompson for a place in the semi-final. For the young Briton that will be viewed as a real opportunity.

'I just need to keep going'

"The last few times we played it was a battle. Today, I played at a decent level and he was maybe a little bit off his best," Draper said afterwards.

"I had to stay strong in the point, and it's just amazing to play out here. I lost last year here in the same round, so it's nice to come back and do better.

"I just need to keep going now. I love playing here in New York. I'll go for it again, I love playing on these big stages."

'Draper destroyed him'

Sky Sports' pundit Tim Henman said: "Absolutely it was a masterclass and world class. He's playing against a quality opponent and from 3-3 in the first set, Jack just absolutely destroyed him.

"What can be quite challenging is to make sure you stay aggressive, because you know you're dominating your opponent, you know he's making a few unforced errors, but the moment you get a bit passive, that's when you give your opponent the opportunity to start dictating.

"Jack showed a lot of maturity to keep dominating, and to finish it off in straight sets was hugely impressive.

"Machac was taught a lesson."

Navratilova: Draper dominated the game all the way round

Martina Navratilova told Sky Sports: "Jack did a great job. He just stayed on it and kept playing his game. He only faced one break point until the very end of the match.

"He dominated all the way round. Machac was a little off, but that's what happens. Machac hadn't lost a set all tournament.

"I think Machac will be surprised with how well Draper did from the baseline. Draper beat him with everything and stood up to him on the baseline.

"He was so solid, moved really well, and hit well off both wings.

"The mental part too, as well as the physical part has been so impressive. It's been outstanding."

Muchova upsets Paolini

Earlier on Monday Karolina Muchova upset Jasmine Paolini, the tournament fifth seed, when she defeated the Italian, a French Open and Wimbledon finalist, 6-3 6-3.

The win sees the unseeded Czech advance to the quarter-finals.

"I feel very good to be around here," Muchova told Sky Sports Tennis. "I feel better on the court each match. Honestly I didn't know what to expect coming here.

"This year is a little bit different - I'm coming in after injury. Really honestly I didn't know what to expect. I'm just glad I'm in the quarters.

"I'm trying to take it match by match," she concluded. "I will try to focus and bring the best game for another match and we'll see where it will get me."

