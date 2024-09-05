Jack Draper: British No 1 is genuine US Open contender but now has world No 1 Jannik Sinner in his path

Jack Draper is tailor-made for the US Open, where the fast courts help his style, and he's now dreaming of a spot in the final with Jannik Sinner standing in his way.

This is arguably Draper's best chance yet of winning a Grand Slam. With Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic already out and Jannik Sinner now standing in his way for a spot in Sunday's final in New York, the young Briton has played himself right into title contention.

Whatever happens next, he has already written his name in the history books by becoming the first British man to reach the last four here since Andy Murray in 2012. Bring on the world No 1 in the semi-finals on Friday - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 8pm.

It is a long way from their first battle in an U18s doubles match, where the Italian was targeted.

Sinner has clearly progressed a lot since that match, reaching world No 1 and winning the Australian Open this year.

"I've obviously followed him and always think he's really well mannered, and an amazing guy and good for the sport," said Draper. "Obviously his tennis is incredible too. Jannik is a good friend, someone I'm definitely close to.

"We send each other messages in good moments, bad moments. It's a tough sport to play when you're a young guy."

Draper's surge

Draper, 22, appeared in Tatler magazine last year before recently appearing in Vogue, showing he has appeal to a wider market.

His baggy fuchsia pink shirt might not be a hit with spectators or Laura Robson, but Draper is creating his own style, dominating his opponents with his dangerous lefty serve, booming backhand and powerful groundstrokes.

He reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year and has impressed once again this time around, not dropping a set and losing just 36 games through his first five matches, bringing back fond memories of Emma Raducanu's epic run to glory in 2021.

"I think it helps the fact that I've been in a lot of kind of low points already in my career where I've had injuries, I've had setbacks, I've had times when I've maybe thought to stop or, 'Am I cut out for this sport, am I really good enough', and all that sort of stuff," said Draper.

"I kept on believing in myself, kept on working. Those are hard moments. This is not a hard moment compared to that. This is a privilege and this is an honour to be in this position. This is why I work so hard so I've got to just keep it going in my stride.

"At the end of the day, I'm not afraid of being in these positions. I want to keep on doing this and this is why I play."

Draper at the US Open

15 consecutive sets won



0 sets dropped



First Grand Slam semi-final



Becomes the first British man to reach the US Open semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2012



Draper is only the eighth British man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam event in the Open era after Cameron Norrie, Kyle Edmund, Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski, John Lloyd and Roger Taylor



Plenty left in the tank

Draper now feels he can compete with the elite of world tennis so long as he can remain healthy following a few years of injury woes.

Despite sustaining a slight "niggle" in his quarter-final win over Alex de Minaur during his quarter-final, Draper says there is plenty left in the tank.

"I've been feeling like a more complete player. Physically I've maybe in the past worried a little bit about playing five sets, and mentally and emotionally it being too much for me," he admitted. "And kind of just thinking, 'Am I good enough to play these best players in the world in best-of-five sets?'

"Even though I have won all of them in three sets, I still feel like I have got so much left in my locker. I'm not worrying about if it goes longer.

"It gives me a lot of peace of mind knowing that my body feels good or robust, and I'm ready to go the distance if I need to. I feel like my tennis feels really flowing and I feel like I'm not using too much energy when I'm playing the points."

Draper vs Sinner: Head To Head

Queen's Club, 2021: Draper won 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-2)



Who makes up Draper's team?

Image: James Trotman (right) has been Draper's coach since 2021, resuming sole responsibility again last month following Wayne Ferreira's departure after a four-month stint in the team

Draper worked alongside Justin Sherring at Weybridge Tennis Academy from 2006 until 2016.

The next key person in Draper's tennis development was Ryan Jones who played an instrumental role as his coach from 2017-2021.

Now Draper has physio Will Herbert, fitness trainer Steve Kotze and sole coach James Trotman in his corner having recently split with former world No 6 Wayne Ferreira.

Draper said: "Everyone wants the best for me and everyone wants to do their job for me, and that's hard to find in a professional sport because there are a lot of people out there for themselves."

Following his quarter-final win, Trotman said: "Jack has played some really high-level tennis matches in the past but physically it's been a struggle. He's a big boy, he's got a big body, it takes time to grow into that. He's had a lot of injuries and a lot of setbacks, so you're not banking that consistent work.

"But we've got an incredible team. We work incredibly well together. Jack isn't afraid of hard work and doing what it's going to take."

Draper's rise and magical summer

Draper has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in British tennis for a while now, with his big breakthrough coming in 2022 after impressive runs at Eastbourne, the Canadian Open and US Open.

The following year was a physical struggle for the lefty, who missed six months of the season due to multiple shoulder injuries.

"I had to learn a lot about myself and I dropped outside the top 100," said Draper. "Had to grind myself back. I feel like I'm just a lot stronger mentally and I have a lot more perspective of being in a good position."

The five-time ATP Challenger Tour titlist clinched his maiden ATP crown in Stuttgart earlier this year, defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, to become the new British No 1 for the first time in his career.

He followed that up by beating Alcaraz at Queen's, before this breakthrough run at Flushing Meadows.

"I've been through a lot the last few years with injuries," said Draper. "There were times when I was going to stop playing tennis and I remember those moments all the time and those moments make new experiences for me all the time. I feel like I've learnt what I'm capable of."

Changing of the guard for British tennis?

Draper was thrilled to become the first British man to reach the US Open semi-finals since his friend and mentor Murray in 2012.

Murray, who won the title in New York for the first of his three Grand Slam titles, retired after the Paris Olympics and while Draper said the 37-year-old is always just a text away, he did not plan on reaching out to him at the moment.

"Probably not," he said. "Obviously I feel like he would completely understand and respond to any messages I send him and would give me advice, but I think also at the same time I think he's kind of enjoying his retirement now and he's kind of done with it."

Draper beat Murray in their only ATP Tour level meeting at Indian Wells last year in a match that felt at the time like a changing of the guard for British tennis.

"Andy I obviously miss," Draper said in an on-court interview. "Shout out to him. What an unbelievable career the guy has had. Icon of the game. I miss him in the changing rooms. I miss being next to his stinky shoes and all of his stinky clothes," he said.

"Andy is a legend. If I have half the career that he's had, then I'll be a happy man."

Sharing the court in Montreal

Sinner did speak warmly about the Briton, who he played doubles with in a recent event in Montreal.

"In juniors, I was never good," he said. "I don't remember playing against him in doubles but I do remember seeing him from outside.

"Obviously a lefty, his ball striking was always very, very good. It was nice to share the court with him in doubles in Montreal. You know, we got to know each other even more.

"We text each other when we have good or bad times, trying to keep us up. It's a great friendship.

"Obviously we try to put this away for the hours we are on court. I think that's quite obvious. But whenever we shake our hands, it's again friendship back and all is going to be good."

The Verdict

Sky Sports' Feliciano Lopez:

"It's the biggest challenge of his career so far," said Lopez, a four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist. "But it's also true that he's living the best moment of his career so I think he has to take it to another level if he wants to beat Sinner, but I think it will also good for him to look back and reflect and everything that he has achieved in the last year."

Sky Sports' Raz Mirza

"Draper came into this Slam as a dark horse but now he's played himself into a contender for the title. He packs enough weapons to take on the very best in world tennis. At 22, why can't he join the best of British?.

"Sinner is arguably the toughest test in tennis right now, but with both players able to pack a punch, we could be in for a semi-final classic."

