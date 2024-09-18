Korea Open: Emma Raducanu insists she 'thrives in Asia' as Brit reveals gameplan for rest of 2024

Britain's Emma Raducanu is determined to play as many matches as she can over the closing weeks of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old is playing in only her third tournament since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon at the Korea Open this week, where she battled to victory over American Peyton Stearns in the first round on Tuesday.

The former US Open champion has admitted she made mistakes in her scheduling over the summer and wants to play as many matches as she can in Asia, where she believes she flourishes.

Earlier this summer, Raducanu chose to miss the Olympics to focus on the North American hard-court swing but then only played in Washington prior to the US Open.

A first-round defeat by Sofia Kenin left the former Flushing Meadows champion tearful and acknowledging she should have played more.

Raducanu is now hoping to make up for that in Asia, where she will also compete at the China Open beginning on September 25 and the Wuhan Open next month.

"I think the rest of the year, as long as I'm healthy, I'm going to try and finish the season and play as many matches as I can," said Raducanu on wtatennis.com.

"It's something I'm really light on since the grass through the [Washington] DC period. I've not played many points, even in practice.

"So as gruelling as [the match against Stearns] was, I think I had three hours of match experience which can only aid me going into the next few weeks.

"For me now, I just want to play matches and, in the meantime, do a little bit of work on my game where I can."

Raducanu: 'This is one of my favourite weeks on the calendar'

Raducanu, who will play eighth seed Yue Yuan in the second round, has been looking forward to playing in Asia again after missing most of last season following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

The former British No 1's mother is Chinese and she has made many visits to the country but playing a tournament there will be a new experience.

With no ranking points to defend, Raducanu has a big opportunity to push on from her current standing of 70th in the world over the next few weeks.

"This is one of my favourite weeks on the calendar," she said.

"In my match, no matter how bad I was playing, I just wanted to keep playing here because I like it. Korean food is my favourite, so I've really just been enjoying my time here.

"Playing in China, I've never done that, so that's going to be a first for me. I feel pretty comfortable in this environment, which is an advantage.

"I stacked the year on the backend heavy because I'm excited. I thrive in Asia."

Raducanu is the only British player left in the draw after qualifier Heather Watson was beaten 6-2 6-2 by fifth seed Marta Kostyuk.

