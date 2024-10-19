Six Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal beaten by Novak Djokovic in final clash between two tennis greats

Novak Djokovic claimed bragging rights over long-time rival Rafael Nadal by winning their last head-to-head singles clash at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

Nadal announced earlier this month that he will retire from tennis after representing Spain in Malaga in November, with the 38-year-old booking another meeting with Djokovic after losing to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

The two all-time greats have won a combined 46 Grand Slam titles during a lengthy rivalry, with Djokovic coming out on top in their last tight tussle to claim a straight-sets victory and finish the event in third place.

Image: Nadal and Djokovic have played at least 60 matches against each other during their lengthy careers

Nadal was broken twice in the opening set but battled back valiantly in the second, surviving a match point and forcing a tie-break before Djokovic closed out a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) victory.

How Djokovic came through last Nadal contest

Nadal lost the opening service game and quickly fell behind to Djokovic, who recovered from being 15-30 down to hold in the next but squandered a break point to move into a 4-1 advantage.

Djokovic made amends to take the sixth game and convert a double-break advantage in the next to move further ahead of Nadal, playing in just his second singles match since the Paris Olympics, before holding serve to wrap up the opening set.

The Serb broke Nadal early in the second but faced a much tougher test from the retiring Spaniard, who immediately broke back and then held serve to move 2-1 ahead.

A tighter set saw Djokovic come through two break points to claim the sixth game and Nadal survive multiple break points of his own to hold in the next and move 4-3 ahead, with Nadal battling to try and take the contest to a final set.

Djokovic came through a tight service game and then broke to love in the next to serve for the match, where Nadal produced a stunning forehand winner to survive a match point on his way to breaking back.

The pair exchanged holds of serve to take the set to a tie-break, where Djokovic prevailed to claim victory - in 61 minutes - before embracing his long-time rival at the net ahead of a special on-court presentation to mark Nadal's career.

Nadal was awarded a golden tennis racket as a farewell gift but the main prize of $6m (around £4.6m) - the biggest pay cheque in tennis - went to world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

The Italian recovered from losing the opening set of the final to score a first win of the season over Carlos Alcaraz, beating the Spaniard 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic: Nadal leaves behind amazing legacy

"I don't know where to start with Rafa," Djokovic said after his victory. "An amazing career. I could speak all night. It has been an honour to share the court with you.

"I go back to the very first match we played and who would know we would be standing here almost 20 years later, playing 60 times. I have the utmost respect for you. Incredible athlete, incredible person.

"The rivalry has been incredible, very intense, so I hope we will have the chance to sit on the bench somewhere, have a drink and reflect. I know how much sacrifice [there has been]. It is an emotional day, so don't leave tennis, man! Stay with us! You have left an amazing legacy."

Reflecting on his rivalry with Djokovic and his own career, Nadal said: "Novak, you helped me go over my limits for 15 years. I will probably not be the player I am [without you]. I wish you the best of luck for the future.

"It has been a dream come true to be able to play for almost 20 years being competitive, having the chance to play in the best places in the world, which I watched on TV as a kid.

"I cannot thank enough the support and love I have received all around. There was an amazing journey every single tournament over the years. I feel very fortunate to be a tennis player."

