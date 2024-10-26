Katie Boulter is beaten by Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open semi-final in Tokyo

Katie Boulter was beaten by former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open semi-final after a strong run on her Tokyo debut.

The British No 1 and ninth seed had been in imperious form, regaining some momentum after an earlier than expected exit at the US Open, but lost to Kenin 6-4 6-4.

The Brit had been without a back-to-back wins since Toronto, but was off to a strong start in Tokyo, including a commanding win over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Boulter was broken twice in succession by Kenin and despite getting one of the breaks back, the American closed out the first set on her second attempt having squandered three set points on Boulter's serve.

Boulter had no luck in trying convert four break point chances over Kenin midway through the second set, and lost her own serve on the next game, leaving Kenin to hold on to a single break advantage and sealing the match on her first match point.

Kenin's season only took off mid-way through the season with her first back-to-back wins coming in Rome, then the French Open and more recently in Tokyo.

She reaches her first final since San Diego last year, and she last won a title in 2020 (Lyon) - the same year she won her maiden Grand Slam title in Australia.

However later on Saturday, Kenin retired in women's doubles semi-final where she was partnering Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Laura Siegemund and Ena Shibahara were leading 5-2 with Kenin unable to continue the match and looking visibly upset.

Kenin is due to face top seed Zheng Qinwen in the final, after the recent Olympic champion and Wuhan finalist beat Diana Shnaider 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

