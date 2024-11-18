Rafael Nadal: Why 22-time Grand Slam champion is more focused on Spain's Davis Cup campaign than retirement

Rafael Nadal says he is more focused on helping Spain win the Davis Cup than retirement as he prepares for the final event of his professional tennis career.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will call time on his glittering career which spans more than two decades in Malaga this week.

Nadal's farewell press conference gained so much attention that the initial room at the Martin Carpena Arena was not deemed big enough to cope with the demand, with the event taking place at the team's hotel on the Costa del Sol instead.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam haul 22 Grand Slam titles 14 - French Open 4 - US Open 2 - Wimbledon 2 - Australian Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Alcaraz said the Davis Cup final will be an emotional and special tournament for him and he really wants Rafael Nadal to retire with a title.

Asked if he thought he might struggle to contain his emotions, Nadal said: "If I am on court, hopefully not, no, because at the end I am not here for retiring. I'm here to try to help the team.

"Then it's of course going to be my last week on the professional tour, but at the end, we are here in a teams competition.

"The most important thing here is to try to help the team and to stay all focused on what we have to do, that is play tennis and do it very well. Because the rival is going to be difficult, and the conditions are difficult, too. So then the emotions are going to be for the end.

"To play my last event in Spain, it's something that I am very happy with. Because I will never have the chance to thank enough everybody here in Spain, the support that I receive and the love that I felt always."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic pays respect to long-term rival Rafa Nadal after their final clash before the Spaniard retires from the sport.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 38-year-old has competed very sparingly this year, with his only appearance since the Olympics coming at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost both his singles matches.

If Nadal is picked to play singles, he would take on Dutch No 1 Tallon Griekspoor, but it is probably more likely that he pairs up with Marcel Granollers in the doubles - although a 2-0 victory for either team in the best-of-three format could leave him sitting on the bench.

"I just tried to work as hard as possible the last month and a half, then here, just trying to do my best every single day," Nadal said, speaking on his form.

"Of course, when you are not competing very often, it's a little bit more difficult to hold the level in a constant basis, but I have good moments, more difficult moments. I think the improvement is there every day, but we have a great team in Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Six Kings Slam match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

"So the thing is all these players on the tour are playing very well, having great seasons. Then it's the work of the captain to decide what he feels it's better for the team."

Captain David Ferrer said he has not yet decided his team, although Carlos Alcaraz seems sure to play despite the illness that affected him at the ATP Finals last week.

Nadal announced in a video message last month that this tournament would be his last, deciding after much soul searching that his body no longer allowed him to compete at the highest level.

"It's something that I have been thinking for quite a long time, some on and offs during the season," he said. "But I tried always to give me one more chance.

"But it's something that I decided with time. So I'm enjoying the week. I know it's going to be a big change in my life, but that's going to happen later after this week. Now I am here on the team, and I am very excited."

The Davis Cup runs from November 16-24 featuring eight nations - Netherlands, Germany, Canada, United States, Australia, Italy, Argentina and Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic shared his reaction to Rafael Nadal's retirement and how it feels to be the last of the 'big three'.

Davis Cup 2024 schedule

Final 8

Tuesday November 19

Netherlands vs Spain

Wednesday November 20

Germany vs Canada

Thursday November 21

United States vs Australia

Italy vs Argentina

Semi-finals

Friday November 22

Netherlands/Spain vs Germany/Canada

Saturday November 23

United States/Australia vs Italy/Argentina

Final

Sunday November 24

TBC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Tennis reacts to Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement and the end of an incredible era.

Davis Cup 2024 teams

Netherlands: Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof

Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Rafael Nadal, Marcel Granollers

Germany: Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Putz

Canada: Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil

United States: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek

Australia: Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden

Italy: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori

Argentina: Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Andres Molteni, Maximo Gonzalez

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.