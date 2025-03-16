Indian Wells: Jack Draper dominates Holger Rune in straight-sets win to clinch first ATP 1000 Masters title

Jack Draper romped to a straight-sets victory over Holger Rune in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells to claim his first ATP 1000 Masters title.

The British No 1 delivered a ruthless display of on-court power and aggression and an overwhelmed Rune could find no answer, succumbing to a 6-2 6-2 defeat in just 68 minutes.

Draper now climbs to a career-high ranking of seventh in the world after securing the greatest victory of his burgeoning career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 23-year-old got off to a rip-roaring start, breaking Rune in the opening game, before swiftly securing the double break for a 4-0 lead en route to taking the first set.

Image: Draper claimed his first ATP 1000 Masters title with his straight-sets win over Rune at Indian Wells

The Danish 13th seed - appearing in his fourth ATP 1000 Masters final - was broken again immediately to start the second, his frustration boiling over as he shouted at his team in the opening game.

Rune handed Draper another break in the penultimate game with a backhand shot that he sent wide, while Draper fired a booming forehand shot across the net to clinch the match, kneeling on court with his fists thrust into the air in celebration.

Draper booked his place in the final with a 6-1 0-6 6-4 victory over two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, while his run at Indian Wells also included victories over Brazilian rising star, 18-year-old Joao Fonseca, American Jenson Brooksby - who shocked world No 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2 - and seeds Taylor Fritz in the round of 16 and Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

Draper famously reached a first Grand Slam semi-final at the 2024 US Open and this watershed win at Indian Wells will only fuel hopes of even more success.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper: I feel like I deserve it | 'Seventh in world means so much'

Jack Draper speaking to Sky Sports Tennis:

"It's incredible. I wasn't expecting this. I put in a lot of work over time. I'm just so grateful and happy to be out here to play with my body feeling healthy and feeling great in my mind.

"All the work I've done over the last few years, it feels like it's all coming together on the big stage. I cannot put that into words.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper said he was not expecting to be champion, but admitted it felt incredible to secure his first ATP 1000 Masters title

"I feel like I deserve it. The amount of adversity, the sacrifices, the time people around me have put into me.

"It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through to be here now.

"To say I'm going to seventh in the world. I cannot tell you how much that means to me."

'A day Draper will remember forever'

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

"Absolutely brilliant performance. It's been building, not just in this tournament but over the last weeks, months and years.

"It's been great to see Jack come out and deliver time and again in the tournament, where he didn't have the easiest draw.

"He absolutely took Rune apart to win his first Masters title, this is a day he will remember forever."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports' Laura Robson:

"Draper can be so proud of how he handled the situation.

"We're guilty of making a big deal about his anxiety, especially after his performance in the second set of the semi-final [against Alcaraz].

"We were worried, when you saw him in the buggy on the way to the court, he looked very nervous.

"I hoped it wouldn't affect his play, but it didn't in the slightest. It's just amazing, an amazing result for him!"

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.