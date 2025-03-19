Emma Raducanu splits with coach Vladimir Platenik after just two weeks
Emma Raducanu recruited Vladimir Platenik on a two-week trial ahead of Indian Wells but she has split with the coach in the wake of her first-round exit; British No 2 cruised into the second round of the Miami Open with straight-sets win over Sayaka Ishii on Wednesday
Wednesday 19 March 2025 20:53, UK
Emma Raducanu is searching for a new coach after splitting with Vladimir Platenik following an unsuccessful two-week trial.
The British No 2 reached the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Japan's Sayaka Ishii but did so without Platenik.
Raducanu's spokesperson confirmed: "Emma and Vlado have parted ways.
- Emma Raducanu cruises into Miami Open second round
- Latest tennis news | Tennis scores, results and schedule
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
- Sky Sports Tennis podcast - subscribe and download
- Get BREAKING NEWS notifications to your phone! 🔔
"Emma has utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction.
"Emma is now focused on doing as well as she can here in Miami after her a solid start today and will continue looking for the right coach."
Raducanu recruited Slovakian Platenik on a two-week trial ahead of the Indian Wells Masters but her first-round elimination at the hands of Moyuka Uchijima spelled the end of their working relationship.
It means Raducanu is back in the market for a coach, with a long-term successor to Nick Cavaday yet to be sourced.
Cavaday stood down from his role as Raducanu's coach for health reasons following the Australian Open, where she was lost to Iga Swiatek in round three.
Including Wednesday's maiden Miami Open victory, Raducanu has won just two matches since Cavaday's departure.
Raducanu will face the tournament's eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round on Friday, live on Sky Sports.
Miami Open schedule
Tuesday March 18: Women's first round
Wednesday March 19: Men's and women's first round
Thursday March 20: Men's first round/women's second round
Friday March 21: Men's and women's second round
Saturday March 22: Men's second round/women's third round
Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round
Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round
Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round
Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals
Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals
Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals
Saturday March 29: Women's final
Sunday March 30: Men's final
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.