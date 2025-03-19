Emma Raducanu splits with coach Vladimir Platenik after just two weeks

Emma Raducanu is searching for a new coach after splitting with Vladimir Platenik following an unsuccessful two-week trial.

The British No 2 reached the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Japan's Sayaka Ishii but did so without Platenik.

Raducanu's spokesperson confirmed: "Emma and Vlado have parted ways.

"Emma has utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction.

"Emma is now focused on doing as well as she can here in Miami after her a solid start today and will continue looking for the right coach."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu reflects on her win over Sayaka Ishii at the Miami Open

Raducanu recruited Slovakian Platenik on a two-week trial ahead of the Indian Wells Masters but her first-round elimination at the hands of Moyuka Uchijima spelled the end of their working relationship.

It means Raducanu is back in the market for a coach, with a long-term successor to Nick Cavaday yet to be sourced.

Cavaday stood down from his role as Raducanu's coach for health reasons following the Australian Open, where she was lost to Iga Swiatek in round three.

Including Wednesday's maiden Miami Open victory, Raducanu has won just two matches since Cavaday's departure.

Raducanu will face the tournament's eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Miami Open schedule

Tuesday March 18: Women's first round

Wednesday March 19: Men's and women's first round

Thursday March 20: Men's first round/women's second round

Friday March 21: Men's and women's second round

Saturday March 22: Men's second round/women's third round

Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round

Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round

Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round

Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals

Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals

Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals

Saturday March 29: Women's final

Sunday March 30: Men's final

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.