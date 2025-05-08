Jacob Fearnley joins British charge at Italian Open with straight-sets victory over Fabio Fognini

Jacob Fearnley became the fifth British player to progress at the Italian Open in Rome when he beat Fabio Fognini in the first round.

Fearnley prevailed 6-2 6-3 but had to turn around the run of play in each set against a determined opponent.

Italian Fognini, 37, had revealed he was playing in this tournament in Rome for the final time.

"I think it's a good time to say goodbye in this beautiful city, special city," Fognini, who first appeared at the Italian Open in 2006, told the Tennis Channel.

"Since I was a kid I was coming here," he continued. "And now I'm in the opposite [end of my career].

"But I'm here with a smile on my face because I know that I had a really difficult time during my, I don't know, 20 years in Rome and I would like to enjoy the last lap."

Fognini has won eight of his nine ATP singles titles on clay, including the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters.

Ultimately Fearnley proved too strong for him as he set up a clash with another home favourite and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the next round.

Fearnley has risen to 57 in the ATP world rankings after beating a top-20 player, Czech Republic's Tomas Machac, for the first time at the Madrid Open last month.

The 23-year-old, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the second round in Madrid, recovered after losing his opening service game against Fognini to break serve three times on his way to taking the first set in 34 minutes.

Fognini also started the second set strongly, breaking Fearnley's serve again in the opening game of the set to lead 3-1.

But the Briton came storming back to reel off five games in a row, sealing his victory on his first match point in one hour and 21 minutes.

Fearnley acknowledged: "It was a tough match. I really had to dig deep in both sets.

"I knew I had to up my game in order to win. Very happy to get the win.

"I was telling myself just to stay composed," he explained. "I kind of expected to get off to a slow start, so just happy to get through."

There a unique moment during the match when the selection of the new Pope was announced live to the crowd in the stadium.

"The Italian fans were amazing," Fearnley added. "It was an electric atmosphere and it was a really amazing atmosphere to play in."

The four other British players in the tournament will be in action on Friday, with Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, lucky loser Cameron Norrie and Sonay Kartal all playing, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Brits in action on Friday 12pm - Sonay Kartal vs Linda Noskova

2pm - Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandova

2pm - Cameron Norrie vs Daniil Medvedev

6pm - Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi

Swiatek bounces back

Iga Swiatek bounced back from one of the worst losses of her career with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 rout of home player Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a second-round match at the Italian Open.

Swiatek said she was dealing with "personal stuff" when she was beaten 6-1 6-1 by Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semi-final last week.

Swiatek is a three-time Italian Open champion but has not reached a final on tour this year. This is the last big clay-court warm-up before the French Open, which starts on May 25. Swiatek has won four of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

Swiatek next faces Danielle Collins in the third round after the American won 6-3 6-3 against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Naomi Osaka advanced after defeating Swiss lucky loser Viktorija Golubic in three sets, 2-6 7-5 6-1. It was Osaka's seventh consecutive victory on clay.

Italy's world No 5 Jasmine Paolini beat New Zealand's Lulu Sun 6-4 6-3 and will next play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who had a walkover into the third round after Czech Petra Kvitova withdrew through injury.

Madison Keys also progressed to the last 32, winning 7-6 (4) 6-1 against France's Varvara Gracheva.

