French Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek reach last 16

​​​​Carlos Alcaraz joined Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in reaching the last 16 of the French Open with a battling 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over the unseeded Damir Dzumhur.

Defending men's champion Alcaraz eased through the opening two sets but was then broken at 3-3 in the third as Dzumhur cut his arrears to one set, before the Bosnian found an early break in the fourth to threaten a stunning comeback.

Alcaraz levelled the set at 3-3 and then broke for a second game in a row to open up a 5-3 lead, only for Dzumhur to stay in the match with a valiant break in the ninth game.

Image: Alcaraz beat Dzumhur in four sets after his opponent threatened a stunning comeback

However, the world No 2 then clinched victory on the Dzumhur serve, converting his second match point close to midnight to secure a fourth-round meeting with American 13th seed Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz said afterwards in his on-court interview: "I didn't enjoy it too much. I suffered quite a lot.

"That's why it's difficult to win Grand Slams - because you have to maintain your focus over three or four hours.

"The first two sets were under control and then he decided to play deeper and more aggressive. My energy went down but I had to give everything I had inside. I'm proud to get the win in the end."

Swiatek through in bid for fourth straight title in Paris

Swiatek - looking to secure a fourth consecutive women's singles title at Roland-Garros and her fifth in six years - saw off Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-2 7-5.

The Pole was made to work by Cristian in the second set, saving six break points before clinching a break of her own at 6-5 and then serving out for victory.

Image: Iga Swiatek is looking to win the French Open for the fourth successive season

Swiatek said: "It was 20 degrees when I played my first match but today it was 30 degrees. It is not easy to adjust but I have played in every condition.

"I'm just happy that I was super solid in the last game and didn't give any free points. She used her chances and went for it every time I gave her a chance.

"It was a great match and I think pretty entertaining. We both played nice. I'm happy I'm through and happy with the performance."

Swiatek will face 12th seed Elena Rybakina - a 6-2 6-2 winner over Jelena Ostapenko - in the fourth round, while world No 1 Sabalenka will play 16th seed Amanda Anisimova after sweeping aside Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-3.

Sabalenka: Leave the favourite tag on Swiatek

Sabalenka won the first five games against Danilovic and has lost just 10 games across her first three matches in Paris - but suggested afterwards, perhaps coyly, that Swiatek remains the title favourite.

Image: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has dropped just 10 games across her first three matches in Paris

The Belarusian, whose best result at the French Open so far is reaching the semi-finals in 2023, said: "It's tough to predict in women's tennis. Let's just leave it [the favourite tag] on Iga since she won it three times in a row."

Other notable results on Friday saw women's eighth seed Qinwen Zheng progress, as well as fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini, with the players beating Victoria Mboko and Yuliia Starodubtseva respectively.

In the men's draw, 10th seed Holger Rune and 12th seed Tommy Paul each came through five-setters - Rune defeating France's Quentin Halys and Paul overcoming Karen Khachanov.

Image: Jack Draper is prepared for a tough challenge against Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open

Saturday's third-round matches include British men's No 1 Jack Draper versus Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca and compatriots Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley squaring off for the first time.

French 14th seed Arthur Fils has withdrawn from the tournament with a back injury, giving Russia's Andrey Rublev a walkover into round four.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream without a contract on NOW.