Novak Djokovic: Three-time French Open champion says he could have played at Roland-Garros for the last time
Friday 6 June 2025 22:39, UK
Novak Djokovic says his French Open semi-final defeat against world No 1 Jannik Sinner could have been his "last match" at Roland-Garros.
Djokovic came up short in his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title as Sinner reached his first French Open final.
Djokovic, who turned 38 last month, was bidding to become the oldest winner of a major title. But in Sinner - 15 years his junior - the Serbian was essentially playing a younger, fitter version of himself.
It was a high-calibre contest befitting a semi-final between the current world's best player and arguably the greatest of all time. But Sinner won the big moments and came out on top with a 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3) victory.
"This could have been the last match ever I played here. I don't know," Djokovic told a press conference.
"I don't know what tomorrow brings in my career. Wimbledon is next. Twelve months at this point in my career is a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes I do."
