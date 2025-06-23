Emma Raducanu praises 'amazing job' of Wimbledon after stalker stopped from buying tickets to the All England Club

Emma Raducanu praised Wimbledon for doing an "amazing job" after it was revealed that a man who has been stalking her has been banned from buying tickets for this year's championships.

The man, who had followed Raducanu to multiple events, was given a restraining order by police in Dubai after his presence at the Dubai Tennis Championships caused her to break down in tears on the court.

Wimbledon said its security system had red-flagged the man's attempt to buy tickets for the All England Club and that his application had been rejected.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu reflected on the stalking ordeal she suffered at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Raducanu told BBC Sport: "Wimbledon did an amazing job. I got a notification and the police contacted me and assured me that everything was okay.

"I feel okay, I feel comfortable and safe. I've had great protection whenever I've been at these events recently. I feel a difference and that makes me feel more comfortable."

Raducanu was speaking ahead of her appearance at the Eastbourne Open and also paid tribute to compatriot Katie Boulter, who this week revealed the extent of the online abuse she regularly receives.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Radacanu says dealing with her recurring back spasm can be frustrating and admits it's an issue that comes and goes

"I'm glad Katie spoke out about it and I'm glad she took a stand, because it's something we all have to deal with - some to different levels, but all are pretty extreme," Raducanu added.

Boulter opened up about the level of abuse aimed at some tennis players and revealed she and her family have received death threats.

Image: Katie Boulter shared her experiences to highlight the issue of players receiving toxic messages online

The British No 2 believes much of the abuse comes from gamblers who have lost money and while she has learned how to better handle it over the years, incidents can raise genuine concerns for her safety.

"I think it just kind of shows how vulnerable we are. You really don't know if this person is on site. You really don't know if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that," she added.

"At the very start of my career, it's probably something I took very personally [...] getting comments about the way you look. It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone."

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org