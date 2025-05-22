Emma Raducanu tennis schedule, next match, ranking, latest results and how to watch live on Sky Sports Tennis

Stay up to speed with the latest news and results as British tennis star Emma Raducanu looks to find form in 2025.

Where is Raducanu playing next?

Raducanu is building up to the second Gram Slam of the year at the French Open, which starts on May 25.

Raducanu opens her French Open campaign against China's Wang Xinyu, who ended the Brit's memorable run to the last 16 in her Wimbledon debut in 2021.

Awaiting her in the second round could be four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who faces Rebecca Sramkova in her opening match.

It comes after Raducanu suffered an injury scare in defeat at the Strasbourg Open, where she needed treatment on her back during a 4-6 6-1 6-3 loss to Danielle Collins.

Emma Raducanu profile Age: 22

Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Lives: Bromley, Kent

Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021

The Grand Slam dates are locked in for the rest of the year, with Raducanu due to compete at Wimbledon (June 30-July 13) and the US Open (August 25-September 7).

Raducanu - as well as fellow Brit Katie Boulter - will also play at Queen's in June as women's tennis returns to the London venue for the first time in over 50 years.

The following week, the former US Open champion will take a wild card into the Berlin Tennis Open, with a stacked field led by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and featuring nine of the top 10.

What is Raducanu's current ranking?

Raducanu was ranked No 80 in the world (as of March 17) but her exploits in Miami ensured she moved back into the top 50, and she is at No 43 (as of May 19). The Brit's career-high ranking was No 10, back in July 2022.

Raducanu won 20 of the 33 matches she played in 2024 and ended the season ranked 59 in the world.

Who is Raducanu's coach?

Raducanu is currently being coached by former British No 1 Mark Petchey.

She took a break from the WTA Tour following her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals and instead took part in a training block with Petchey - who had helped her in Florida - ahead of the clay-court swing, working on her serve.

Raducanu has been without a permanent coach since parting ways with Nick Cavaday in January. Before adding Petchey to her team, the British tennis star had a two-week trial period with Vladimir Platenik.

Petchey has previously coached former world No 1 Andy Murray into the world's top 50.

How has Raducanu's 2025 gone so far?

Emma Raducanu's 2025 results Tournament Result Australian Open Third round Singapore Open First round Abu Dhabi Open First round Qatar Open First round Dubai Championships Second round BNP Paribas Open First round Indian Wells First round Miami Open Quarter-finals Madrid Open Second round Italian Open Fourth round

Raducanu began her 2025 campaign at the Australian Open where she reached the third round, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The British No 2 returned to action at the Singapore Open where she lost a gruelling three-hour battle to world No 101 Cristina Bucsa from Spain in the first round.

Further disappointing first-round losses followed in the space of a week, first in Abu Dhabi against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Qatar.

She snapped a four-match losing streak with victory over former world No 3 Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, only to fall to a straight-sets loss against Karolina Muchova in the next round, where she was targeted by a stalker.

Raducanu returned to action at Indian Wells in March, losing in the first round to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima before putting together a superb run in Miami.

But Raducanu recorded her best result in a WTA 1000 event when she reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in March, weeks on from being knocked out in the first round at Indian Wells.

Raducanu pulled out of Great Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round with ties scheduled against Netherlands and Germany which Britain won to reach the Finals later this year.

Her clay-court season began at the Madrid Open, where she impressively recorded a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens in the opening round before losing out to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a competitive 6-4 2-6 6-2 second-round match.

Raducanu beat Maya Joint, Jil Teichmann and Veronika Kudermetova before falling short against fourth seed Coco Gauff in the last 16 of the Italian Open in Rome.

Raducanu also made a last-16 exit at the Italian Open.

How many Grand Slam titles has Raducanu won?

So far, the 2021 US Open victory remains Raducanu's sole victory in a major tournament.

She reached the fourth round in Wimbledon that year - a feat she matched in 2024 and might have bettered were it not for injury - but at the Australian and French Opens, she has never progressed beyond the second round.

