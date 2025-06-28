Emma Raducanu does not expect much of herself at Wimbledon this year, says Mimi Xu will be 'dangerous' in first round

Emma Raducanu has played down expectations of a deep run at Wimbledon as she prepares to face "very dangerous" fellow Brit Mimi Xu in the opening round.

Raducanu made the fourth round at the All England Club last year - her best result in a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 US Open - but has had to contend with undisclosed difficult personal news as well as a back niggle leading into this season's event.

The British No 1 said: "Truthfully I don't expect much from myself this year. I've been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment, embrace the occasion.

Image: Raducanu has played down her chances of a deep run at Wimbledon

"I know there aren't many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon. You get it once a year and for a finite amount of time. I'm just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and the atmosphere."

"Right now I'm just happy to be at Wimbledon. I think that is a great motivation to just keep going and deal with everything else afterwards."

Raducanu: Xu will be fearless against me

The 22-year-old will be the senior player when she meets 17-year-old Wimbledon rookie Xu on Court One on Monday and is anticipating a stiff challenge.

Image: Seventeen-year-old Brit Mimi Xu will be Raducanu's first opponent at Wimbledon this year

Raducanu added: "I think it's a very dangerous match, very difficult. Mimi is a really, really good player. I practised with her a few times. She has a lot of weapons, moves really well.

"For her it's one where there's nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It's a great feeling. You just feel completely fearless.

"It's going to be a challenge but one I'm looking forward to and I'm ready for. I know I'm going to have to bring a really good level of tennis if I want to get through it."

"It's good to see a new generation. It keeps us on our toes, keeps us hungry to improve."

Image: British No 2 Katie Boulter is unseeded at Wimbledon and says she has nothing to lose

Boulter: I've got nothing to lose this year

British No 2 Katie Boulter will also be in action on Monday, taking on ninth seed Paula Badosa, with the 28-year-old saying: "I do feel like I can play very well on these courts.

"I don't think a seed is going to want to see me in their part of the draw for a first round.

"I'm very, very excited. I feel like it's a totally different situation for me coming in this year. I'm not seeded. I'm kind of like a dark horse and I like that feeling.

"I like the fact I can go out and swing free. I've got nothing to lose."

Follow Wimbledon across Sky Sports' digital platforms from June 30-July 13.