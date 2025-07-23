Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams, 45, handed wild-card as comeback gathers pace

Venus Williams has been granted a wild-card entry into the main draw of the Cincinnati Open, tournament organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old American is currently competing at the DC Open, her first professional event in over a year.

Williams defeated world No 35 Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of singles, becoming the second-oldest woman - after Martina Navratilova at 47 - to win a WTA tour singles match.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who also won her opening doubles match in Washington, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech of Poland in the second round on Thursday.

Williams, who previously declined a wild-card offer for Indian Wells earlier this year, will feature at the Cincinnati Open, which begins on August 5 - live on Sky Sports.

The Cincinnati Open serves as a hard-court warm-up for the US Open, a tournament Williams has won twice in addition to five Wimbledon titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena, and two in mixed doubles.

American Caty McNally, who took a set off eventual Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, has also received a wildcard for the event.

