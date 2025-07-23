Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams, 45, handed wild-card as comeback gathers pace
Venus Williams beat Peyton Stearns to become oldest WTA match-winner since Martina Navratilova 21 years ago; watch the US Open live on Sky Sports Tennis from August 24 - or stream with NOW
Wednesday 23 July 2025 23:33, UK
Venus Williams has been granted a wild-card entry into the main draw of the Cincinnati Open, tournament organizers confirmed on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old American is currently competing at the DC Open, her first professional event in over a year.
Williams defeated world No 35 Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of singles, becoming the second-oldest woman - after Martina Navratilova at 47 - to win a WTA tour singles match.
- Williams becomes oldest WTA winner since 2004
The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who also won her opening doubles match in Washington, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech of Poland in the second round on Thursday.
Williams, who previously declined a wild-card offer for Indian Wells earlier this year, will feature at the Cincinnati Open, which begins on August 5 - live on Sky Sports.
The Cincinnati Open serves as a hard-court warm-up for the US Open, a tournament Williams has won twice in addition to five Wimbledon titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena, and two in mixed doubles.
American Caty McNally, who took a set off eventual Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, has also received a wildcard for the event.
