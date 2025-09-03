US Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova in women's semi-final action

The women's semi-final arrive at the US Open on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces home favourite and fourth seed Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final from midnight live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Thereafter, another American in Amanda Anisimova - who stunned Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Wednesday less than two months after losing 6-0 6-0 to her at the Wimbledon final - will face either Japan's Naomi Osaka or Czechia's Karolina Muchova.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jessica Pegula against Barbora Krejcikova from the quarter-final of the US Open

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12am

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [4] Jessica Pegula (USA)

Circa 1.30am/2am

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) OR [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.