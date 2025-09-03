 Skip to content

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova in women's semi-final action

The US Open continues on Thursday with Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova in semi-final action; Trio to be joined by Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova; US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+, NOW TV and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7

Wednesday 3 September 2025 23:41, UK

Highlights of the quarter-final clash between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek at the US Open

The women's semi-final arrive at the US Open on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces home favourite and fourth seed Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final from midnight live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Thereafter, another American in Amanda Anisimova - who stunned Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Wednesday less than two months after losing 6-0 6-0 to her at the Wimbledon final - will face either Japan's Naomi Osaka or Czechia's Karolina Muchova.

Highlights of Jessica Pegula against Barbora Krejcikova from the quarter-final of the US Open

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12am

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [4] Jessica Pegula (USA)

Circa 1.30am/2am

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) OR [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)

