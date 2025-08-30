US Open: Coco Gauff beats Magdalena Frech after recent serve issues

Coco Gauff shrugged off the service problems that haunted her earlier in the week to storm past Magdalena Frech and reach the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

The 2022 Flushing Meadows champion beat her Polish opponent 6-3 6-1 in one hour and 13 minutes to set up a clash with either Naomi Osaka or Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff had been left in tears, such were her issues on serve during her second-round win over Donna Vekic, having recently teamed up with biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to make a change to her technique ahead of the tournament.

There were no such problems on this occasion as the 21-year-old dominated Frech in all departments to comfortably book her spot in the second week.

"I thought today I played well. It was tough playing two night matches and then playing with the shade, but overall I'm really happy with how I played and to be through to the next round," said Gauff in her on-court interview.

"It's been an emotional week but I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward. I was putting so much pressure on myself but I'm out here trying to enjoy it and not focus not so much on results but the process and today showed I was having fun out there.

"The support means a lot. I can't put into words how privileged I feel to walk on court and have the support. I appreciate every person even down to the staff here, everybody saying they're rooting for me every five steps I walk in this place. I hope I repay the feeling."

Gauff's serve has emerged as a prevalent talking point in recent months and retained much of the focus heading into Saturday's contest in light of a torrid evening against Vekic.

It had prompted an amplified greeting from the Arthur Ashe crowd in view of lifting their home favourite, who responded with a calm, composed and largely-clinical display to dampen any momentary glimmer of Frech momentum.

Gauff was encouraged by a confident start at the baseline as she landed 79 per cent of first serves in while winning 64 per cent of first serve points on her way to clinching the opener 6-3.

It wasn't without its setbacks, though, as Gauff surrendered an early 3-0 advantage to lose three straight games and allow Frech level, squandering two break points against the Pole's serve at 3-2.

Gauff refused to panic and came out firing to open up a 40-0 lead on serve before restoring her advantage with a crucial hold. She capitalised moments later by converting a third break point for 5-3, and clinched the set on a long forehand from Frech.

One-way traffic ensured in the second set, during which Gauff landed 72 per cent of first serves in, while winning 85 per cent of first serve points and converting three of five break points for 6-1.

'Gauff looked more relaxed'

Sky Sports' Laura Robson...

"It was a relief almost to see her almost enjoy herself on court at times. It's been so challenging these first couple of rounds, to play in the day session, to have a bit less pressure, and the conditions suited her game a lot more than the night conditions. Everything added up where it felt like she relaxed more.

"Usually we see her tense up at 30-30 or deuce with the serve, but we saw her accelerate into the shot, it makes such a change in mentality when she can sit on the change of ends and not feel so worried.

"Frech didn't have the type of tennis or gameplan that would challenge Coco from the baseline. Physically she wouldn't be able to match up with Coco's athleticism.

"It allows you time. Coco needed time to play her way into form. I don't think she's played her best tennis either."

