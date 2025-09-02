US Open: Carlos Alcaraz clinically dispatches Jiri Lehecka to progress to Grand Slam semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals of the US Open after a clinical 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over Jiri Lehecka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is still yet to drop a set at this year's Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows, and his display against Czechia's Lehecka was so strong he did not even face a single break point.

The second seed produced blistering forehand winners, remarkable defence and grit within rallies, and showstopping trickshots - the like of which has been something of a calling card for Alcaraz during the tournament.

Alcaraz will next face the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, as he seeks a second ever US Open title having clinched his first Grand Slam anywhere in New York in 2022.

A nightmare start for Lehecka in which the big-serving Czech double-faulted twice before being broken in the opening game, saw him concede another break point in his next service game and stare down a 3-0 deficit.

He regained composure to hold and remain in the match, but Alcaraz proved a man on top form again to race away with the opening set 6-4 after just 41 minutes, exhibiting a number of stunning trademark winners.

As was the case in the first set, Lehecka - despite competing positively on most points - was broken in the very opening game as Alcaraz proceeded to dig in and somehow remain in rallies and win points even when on the backfoot.

At 4-2 ahead, Alcaraz broke Lehecka again as the Czech meekly conceded his serve via a double fault. The Spaniard soon served out the set to move into a position of control and dominance with just one hour and 17 minutes on the match clock.

Image: Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals of the 2025 US Open and is still yet to drop a set

Indeed, there was a clear sense Lehecka was throwing everything at Alcaraz for little to no reward, with his own errors then ruthlessly punished.

A far tighter third set saw Lehecka avoid being broken first up for the only time in the contest, and at 3-3 Alcaraz looked to have made his move, only for a Lehecka rocket serve to save break point and keep the set on serve.

If Lehecka had dodged a bullet in that game, though, he was put away quickly after: Alcaraz holding to love before securing the crucial break by turning defence into attack like only the talented Spaniard can.

From there, Alcaraz served out the match to love, wrapping it all up in less than two hours of play (one hour, 56 minutes) via a customary forehand winner.

Alcaraz: This is the way I love playing tennis

Carlos Alcaraz to Sky Sports Tennis courtside after victory:

"I think my serve is an important weapon so I had to work on it to be perfect, and it gives you a lot of confidence.

"It gives you aggression and pushes your opponent to the limit. I'm really happy the way I'm serving right now, and that's why I'm playing with such joy - no pressure at all.

"This is the way I love playing tennis and I'm trying to follow it that way.

"When I have the opportunity to bring a hot shot, I just think: 'Why not?' I'm here to entertain the people."

Pegula moves to within one match of another US Open final appearance

On the women's side of the draw, Jessica Pegula reached the US Open semi-finals for the second year in a row with a comfortable victory over Barbora Krejcikova.

The American fourth seed made her first grand slam final here 12 months ago, losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and she is one step away from a repeat after a 6-3 6-3 success over former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova.

Pegula had struggled prior to arriving at Flushing Meadows and put her change of mindset down to a visit to an escape room and drinks with friends following a poor practice session the week before the tournament.

She proved too solid for Krejcikova, who dramatically saved eight match points in her previous contest against Taylor Townsend but served poorly here and paid the price.

"I've been playing some really good tennis, just been playing very solid," said Pegula, who is yet to drop a set and could face Sabalenka next.

"We all saw what she (Krejcikova) did against Taylor so I was happy that we're done. It's crazy to look now and think I'm really comfortable playing on big courts with the craziest crowds against the big players.

"Ten years ago I never thought I'd be good at this but I guess I am."

