Amanda Anisimova stuns Iga Swiatek to avenge Wimbledon final humiliation and reach US Open semi-final

Amanda Anisimova stunned Iga Swiatek to avenge her Wimbledon final defeat and book a place in the semi-finals of the US Open.

Anisimova suffered a chastening loss to Swiatek in the final of Wimbledon back in July when the Pole had handed her a brutal 6-0 6-0 loss - the first double bagel in a women's Wimbledon final in over a hundred years.

In Wednesday's quarter-final at the US Open, Anisimova would have faced fears of a nightmarish repeat when Swiatek broke her serve in the opening game.

But she banished any demons to roar back in the next game. Securing a break of her own, she stepped up the court to volley home a ball that Swiatek had scuffed high.

From there they matched one another game by game. Anisimova played with self-belief and a determination to win. She took her chance when it came in the 10th game of the first set.

The American secured two break points as applause from the crowd swelled louder around her.

An attempted return of serve from Anisimova sailed high and wide. But the American attacked aggressively again, drawing out a looping forehand from Swiatek that flew out too long. Anisimova pocketed the first set.

Swiatek responded immediately, securing a break at the start of the second set. It looked like the former champion had upped her level. But Anisimov settled into the set and steadied herself further when she broke back in the fourth game.

Their Wimbledon final might have been a capitulation. This quarter-final at Flushing Meadows was a battle.

With Swiatek starting to threaten, Anisimova held serve winning a magnificent exchange that had sent both charging from one side of the court to the other.

In the next game the Pole put pressure on herself, sending shots out just wide of the line. But Anisimova couldn't take advantage.

The American did enjoy a touch of good fortune, a shot clipped the top of the net only to dribble over onto the other side of the court.

That left her in a position where she could put huge pressure on Swiatek's service game. At 3-4 down in the second set, Swiatek was 0-30 down. The Pole won the next two points but Anisimova hung in to get a break point. Then a double fault from Swiatek handed over the break.

It left Anisimova serving for the match and a place in the semi-finals.

She seized three match points but now under excruciating pressure herself, lost the first two. Then, getting a return in, they exchanged shots and, whether it was luck or destiny, it took another fortuitous bounce off the net into the corner of the court to seal the third and a 6-4 6-3 victory.

'This has been such a dream'

Image: Amanda Anisimova played with confidence and self-belief. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"Being here is so special and I've been having the run of my life here," Anisimova said afterwards. "The first day I got here I was like: 'Let's try and get through one round', but this has been such a dream and to come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me.

"I worked so hard to try and turn it around from that and I mean today proved everything for me. I can do it. This is really special."

Anisimova continued: "She's one of the toughest players I've ever played and I knew I was going to have to dig really deep.

"It was such a such a tough match. I know the scoreline wasn't three sets or anything, but it truly was a battle for me."

Testy exchange between Swiatek and a journalist following her loss:

Q. Just generally, it's been a lot of tennis the last few weeks: Wimbledon, the American tournaments leading up to this, and now this. How tired are you at the moment?



IGA SWIATEK: Well, I don't know. It's not like my matches were exhausting here.



Q. Do you feel like a mental break? I'm not talking about the loss as such.



IGA SWIATEK: Why would you say that?



Q. I just wondered. It's just a lot in a row. Do you look forward to a break?



IGA SWIATEK: Well, talk to people responsible for the schedule. Do you need mental break?



Q. Sorry?



IGA SWIATEK: You look like you need mental break.



Q. I do, yeah.



IGA SWIATEK: Well, then what are you doing here?



Q. Got to get to the end of the tournament.



IGA SWIATEK: Good luck.



Robson: Win testament to how much Anisimova has worked on her mentality

Sky Sports Tennis' Laura Robson on Anisimova's victory:

"As she said herself, to come back from the Wimbledon final and respond like that...you just felt it was such a difference already," said the former British No 1.

"In the second game of the match, when she put a game on the board, you thought: 'Okay, she can play freely now,' and she did.

"She had such a clear game-plan of trying to dictate the points, to not let Swaitek play her own game, because we know how Swiatek can rush you from the baseline when she's feeling her forehand.

"Amanda just took control. The backhand line was outrageous today, as it has been throughout the tournament.

"But to do it on a day like today, the US Open quarter-final, against someone who you just lost to love and love a few weeks prior, is such a testament to how much she's worked on her mentality and all the work that she's doing off the court at the moment."

