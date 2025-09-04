US Open: Jannik Sinner surges into the semi-finals against Felix Auger-Aliassime after dominant display

World No 1 Jannik Sinner surged into the US Open semi-finals against Felix Auger-Aliassime after another dominant display at Flushing Meadows.

Defending champion Sinner continued his ruthless run by easing past fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-1 6-4 6-2 to ease into his fifth straight Grand Slam semi-final.

The top seed extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches and a victory against Auger-Aliassime on Friday will send him through to his fourth major final this year.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sinner becomes the youngest world No 1 in history to reach four Grand Slam semi-finals in a single season

He is only the fourth world No 1 to achieve this.



Jannik Sinner



Ivan Lendl



Roger Federer



Novak Djokovic



Good company.🦊



"We know each other very well," Sinner said of Musetti following his two-hour victory. "We are from the same country. We have so many Italian players every time in the draw. I know here, there are many Italians, so it's nice to play here. Obviously playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, we have to take the friendship away for the match and then obviously when we shake hands, everything is fine.

"From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid. Especially starting very, very well in the match."

Sinner on a surge against fellow Italians

Italian Sinner is 16-0 against his countrymen in Tour-level matches, including three wins against Musetti.



Sinner's thunderous hitting from the word go helped him cruise into a comfortable 5-0 lead, and while the loudest applause of the evening came when Musetti finally got on the board that was the only joy he had in the opening set which lasted 27 minutes.

Musetti, 23, briefly threatened to break early in the second but Sinner staved off his challenge to double his advantage, before easing through the next set to reach the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marion Bartoli and Tim Henman join Karthi Gnanasegaram as they discuss the US Open semi-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Friday and Marion has a go at the KPop Demon Hunters dance...

Tale of the Tape: Sinner vs Musetti

FAA battles past De Minaur to reach last four

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur at the US Open

Auger-Aliassime staged a New York fightback to beat Alex de Minaur and reach his second US Open semi-final.

The 25th seed has struggled with injuries and dips in confidence since his breakthrough in New York four years ago but brought his best level to Arthur Ashe Stadium as he sent over 22 aces and 51 winners.

De Minaur was bidding to make the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time at the sixth attempt in a quarter-final and he led by a set and a break at Flushing Meadows. But Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, responded impressively, battling to a 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-4) victory in four hours and 10 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Minaur pulled off this incredible between the legs lob to win a sensational rally against Auger-Alisassime

"It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match," said Auger-Aliassime.

"It wasn't pretty at all times. I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here right now. It feels amazing.

"Four years ago - it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be back in the semi-finals. The biggest challenges are yet to come but that's what I live for, that's what I train for."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

De Minaur was left frustrated by poor serving as he bemoaned another missed opportunity.

Last year he was hampered by injury and was unable to take to the court against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in the last eight, while he was also clearly compromised in his match with Jack Draper here.

Not that being at full capacity this time allowed him to see the positive side, with a rueful De Minaur saying: "That's what you're supposed to do. Right now I'm looking at this like a wasted opportunity. It's tough.

"I was nowhere near the level I needed to be at. That's frustrating, because you don't get these chances often. I don't know how I'll handle it. I'm definitely, as of right now, seeing red, but I'll get over it. It's just tennis."

Sinner eased past Auger-Aliassime in Cincinnati last month, dropping just two games in a quarter-final thrashing. Auger-Aliassime's two victories against Sinner both came in 2022.

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.