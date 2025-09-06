US Open: Aryna Sabalenka retains women's singles title with thrilling win over Amanda Anisimova in New York

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her US Open title with a thrilling 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Amanda Anisimova in New York.

Sabalenka sealed a hard-fought victory against Anisimova at Flushing Meadows, making her the first woman to win the tournament in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2014.

The Belarusian picked up the fourth Grand Slam title of her career as a result, all on hard courts - having now added two New York triumphs to her pair of Australian Open trophies.

Hundred up

July 12, 2025 - Iga Swiatek wins Wimbledon to record her 100th career win at a Grand Slam.



September 6, 2025 - Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open to record her 100th career win at a Grand Slam.



They both beat Amanda Anisimova in the final.



"I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box," said Sabalenka, who fell to her knees after clinching victory with an unreturnable serve and jumped up and down with her coaches in the stands in a scene of utter joy.

"I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world I want you in my box."

Both women were looking to bury recent scar tissue, with Anisimova back in a major final 56 days after her Wimbledon whitewash, while Sabalenka suffered heart-breaking defeats at the Australian Open and French Open - forced to apologise after an ungracious press conference towards winner Coco Gauff at the latter.

Sabalenka also lost to Anisimova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, putting her in the strange position of being by a distance the best player in the world but without a major trophy in 2025, but she quelled a fightback from her opponent to secure the silverware.

How Sabalenka triumphed in New York

With heavy rain battering Queens, the roof was closed, adding an extra edge to the atmosphere and allowing both women to strike out with confidence.

Anisimova must have feared the worst when she dropped serve immediately, extending her run of losing games in Grand Slam finals to 14.

The set was threatening to run away from Anisimova in a similar fashion to Wimbledon, but she told herself above all this tournament to be brave and she powered winners into opposite corners to finally get on the board.

Having won one game, she quickly made that three in a row, the crowd greeting every winner with a huge cheer.

The American was dominating both the winner and error count and it was the latter that climbed again as Sabalenka responded with four games in a row to take the opening set.

Anisimova, who was struggling with the roof lighting on her ball toss, was too inconsistent to apply any solid pressure.

Anisimova slammed a ball down in frustration when a backhand pass from Sabalenka gave her another break in the third game of the second set and, although she fought back to level, the eighth seed's serve was too much of a liability.

Nobody fiercer under pressure:

Aryna Sabalenka has won 19 tie-breaks in a row.



This is the most consecutive tiebreaks won by any woman in the Open Era.



Sabalenka forged ahead again to lead 5-3 and soon found herself serving for the title.

Perhaps it was inevitable that it would not be straightforward. Anisimova somehow dug out a backhand lob that Sabalenka dumped into the net to give herself a chance to level and more huge hitting made it 5-5.

If there was a moment for the demons to resurface, it was now, but Sabalenka took the set to a tie-break, where she has been untouchable this season, and this time finished the job.

Image: Anisimova sat on her chair and sobbed while Sabalenka celebrated with her team

Anisimova's final tally of 29 unforced errors, including seven double faults, was ultimately too many, but the American, who started the year ranked outside the top 30, will have the consolation of being a top-four player on Monday.

"It's been a great summer, losing in two finals in a row is great but it's also super hard," said 24-year-old Anisimova, who was left in tears yet again after the heartbreak of her 6-0 6-0 drubbing in the Wimbledon final two months ago.

"I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today."

Aryna Sabalenka’s record in hard-court Slams since 2023:

39 wins, 2 losses



Dominant on hard-courts



World No 1 doing world No 1 things



🐅



Tale of the Tape: Sabalenka vs Anisimova

'Sabalenka showed what a champion she is'

Sky Sports Tennis' Martina Navratilova:

"For a match that was straight sets, there were a lot of momentum changes within the match.

"Aryna Sabalenka showed just what a champion she is, because she had a lot of pressure on her - she lost finals at the Australian Open and French Open.

"Amanda Anisimova has got to keep her head up high. She held her own here today and is now in the conversation at all of the majors.

"Sabalenka just had a little bit more firepower and composure. Feeling the pressure, she did not falter. She held her nerve brilliantly in the tie-breaker."

'Not nice to see Anisimova so upset'

Sky Sports Tennis' Marion Bartoli:

"Sabalenka absolutely deserved the victory today.

"It's always so hard to watch the agony for the loser, in contrast to the pure joy of the winner.

"I've been a loser along with being a winner. You just don't want to see such a great player like Anisimova looking so broken now and being so upset.

"She gave everything she had today and did so much better than at Wimbledon. But Sabalenka just had the better tactics."

'Sabalenka gave nothing away'

Sky Sports Tennis' Laura Robson:

"Sitting courtside, it was so fun for me to see Sabalenka regroup when things could have taken a turn in the second set.

"She played a blinder of a tiebreak, gave nothing away.

"Everything that has happened this year - especially the Roland Garros final, where she mentally let herself down in that match [against Coco Gauff] - it has been something that everyone has reminded her of since then.

"Under pressure today, everything on the line, and with the crowd against you, she barely put a foot wrong in that breaker.

"That's the mentality we've come to know from Sabalenka, and we saw it in the semi-final as well."

