Emma Raducanu: British No 1 reveals new coach Francisco Roig is helping her 'not be a perfectionist' ahead of US Open second round

Emma Raducanu says new coach Francisco Roig is helping her "not be a perfectionist" after an impressive straight-sets win in the first round of the US Open.

Raducanu recorded her fastest professional win as she crushed Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in 62 minutes and will play another qualifier, Janice Tjen, in the next round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of this season without a permanent coach but signed a contract with Rafael Nadal's former coach Roig earlier this month following a trial in July after she was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon.

Raducanu narrowly lost out to world No 1 Sabalenka again at the Cincinnati Open but visibly played with more aggression and served more accurately, areas of improvement she demonstrated in her dominant victory over Shibahara.

"I'm really enjoying working with Francis. He's a great person to have on and off the court," Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis.

"He is chatty and great fun off the court, we have a lot of laughs which definitely helps. He's great at having that calm and composure about him, reassuring me that all the work we're doing off the court doesn't need to pay off straight away but I know we are working towards something and building day by day.

"I can be pretty tough on myself sometimes. He just helps a lot with trying to be not such a perfectionist."

Roig's voice has often been picked up by the broadcast microphones when he's given advice to Raducanu during the match.

However, the British No 1 says she has needed to lip-read Roig given the noise of the crowd.

"I really don't hear much at all. It's really difficult unless you're at the box and you're speaking very close and looking, it's so hard to hear," she said.

"I probably don't take in much of what he's saying, but I think, when I feel like I really need it, then I will go and look and will understand.

"But for the most part, especially when you're in a match like Sunday, I felt like I had most things kind of under control on my side of the court. I just want to stay in my zone and keep going with what I'm doing."

Raducanu: I put a lot of trust in Roig

There has been a lot of attention on Raducanu's coaches during her career after several changes over the last four years.

Her first professional coach Nigel Sears left after she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021, before she chose not to extend her contract with Andrew Richardson, who helped the then 18-year-old to a memorable US Open title.

Torben Beltz had a short spell as her coach between November 2021 and April 2022, before being replaced by Dimitri Tursunov, who warned of "red flags" if Raducanu continued to listen to too many voices.

Sebastian Sachs lasted just the first half of 2023 as Raducanu's coach before reuniting with Nick Cavaday, who mentored her as a junior, last year.

However, Cavaday stepped back at the start of this season in January for health reasons but worked with Raducanu again during the grass-court season, alongside Mark Petchey.

Raducanu played some of her best tennis under Petchey, whose television commitments meant he was always unable to become a full-time coach.

After this year's Wimbledon, Raducanu turned to Roig and the pair were already back on the practice court on Sunday afternoon following her first-round win.

"I think the biggest milestones are I put a lot of trust in what I'm doing with Francisco on the practice court," said Raducanu.

"I think we're just working really well, doing the right stuff on the practice court, and I just feel like I'm improving. To take confidence from what I'm doing behind the scenes and not just because I have won these matches on the tour. I'm doing a lot day to day. It's going well, and I'm enjoying it.

"I'm enjoying getting better, and the process of feeling like at the end of the day I'm satisfied I got a little bit better, and just repeating it. I think that's probably the biggest success and reason to why I feel the way I do right now."

Henman: Raducanu doing all the right things

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

"Emma's doing all the right things. She looks fitter, stronger, faster and that's why she's beating a lot of good players.

"When you rewind a couple of years ago, when she was having wins, you felt there was an element of surprise, 'oh wow she got another win today' whereas now Raducanu's performances, she's pushed Sabalenka close and gone deep in tournaments.

"Fingers crossed it's more of the same for Raducanu going forwards."

Sky Sports' Naomi Broady:

"She's said over the past few weeks how hard her new coach works her on the practice court but she enjoys that.

"It's what she's known for until she started struggling with her body, so it's nice she's able to get back out there.

"It's all smiles. The intensity is high in the rallies but every now and then they have a chat or a laugh, so they have got a nice balance."

