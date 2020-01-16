Tennis News

News

Raz Mirza

Comment & Analysis @RazMirza

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer drawn in same half at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer could meet in semi-finals of Australian Open; Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for potential fourth-round clash

Last Updated: 16/01/20 8:57am

Novak Djokovic is set for a semi-final showdown with Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic is set for a semi-final showdown with Roger Federer

Seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are on a collision course to meet in a potential semi-final blockbuster at the Australian Open as the draw was revealed on Thursday.

Defending champion Djokovic will open his campaign against dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff, who enjoyed semi-final runs in Auckland and Stuttgart last year.

Novak Djokovic's projected draw to glory


R1 - Struff

R2 - Ito/Qualifier

R3 - Evans

R4 - Schwartzman/Lajovic

QF - Tsitsipas/Bautista Agut

SF - Federer/Berrettini

F - Nadal/Medvedev

Roger Federer is a six-time champion in Australia
Roger Federer is a six-time champion in Australia

Federer will take on American Steve Johnson with the Swiss set for a tricky third-round meeting against Hubert Hurkacz.

Roger Federer's projected draw to glory


R1 - Johnson

R2 - Krajinovic/Qualifer

R3 - Hurkacz

R4 - Shapovalov/Dimitrov

QF - Berrettini/Fognini

SF - Djokovic/Tsitsipas

F - Nadal/Medvedev

Rafael Nadal could face home hope Nick Kyrgios in the fourth-round
Rafael Nadal could face home hope Nick Kyrgios in the fourth-round

World No 1 Rafael Nadal will open his campaign against world No 72 Hugo Dellien from Bolivia.

Nick Kyrgios, promoted to Australian No 1 following the withdrawal of Alex de Minaur, could be a fourth-round opponent for Nadal, who is scheduled to meet his US Open final opponent Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

The Spaniard could also face two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal's projected draw to glory


R1 - Dellien

R2 - Delbonis/Sousa

R3 - Carreno Busta

R4 - Khachanov/Kyrgios

QF - Thiem

SF - Medvedev/A. Zverev

F - Djokovic/Federer

Arguably the match of the first round sees Russian ace Daniil Medvedev take on Frances Tiafoe of America.

Projected Australian Open men's quarter-finals

Nadal vs Thiem
Medvedev vs A. Zverev
Berrettini vs Federer
Tsitsipas vs Djokovic

Brits in Melbourne

Dan Evans will carry British interest
Dan Evans will carry British interest

Dan Evans will play American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

It was confirmed shortly before the draw that Evans will be the 30th seed for the tournament - the first time he has been among the top 32 at a Grand Slam.

McDonald, a 24-year-old ranked 132, should represent a good draw and, if Evans can reach the third round, then he has the carrot of a probable shot at defending champion Djokovic.

Also See:

Edmund was given a tricky first assignment against 24th seed Dusan Lajovic, while Cameron Norrie will take on France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK