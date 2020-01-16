Raz Mirza
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer drawn in same half at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer could meet in semi-finals of Australian Open; Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for potential fourth-round clash
Seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are on a collision course to meet in a potential semi-final blockbuster at the Australian Open as the draw was revealed on Thursday.
Defending champion Djokovic will open his campaign against dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff, who enjoyed semi-final runs in Auckland and Stuttgart last year.
Novak Djokovic's projected draw to glory
R1 - Struff
R2 - Ito/Qualifier
R3 - Evans
R4 - Schwartzman/Lajovic
QF - Tsitsipas/Bautista Agut
SF - Federer/Berrettini
F - Nadal/Medvedev
Federer will take on American Steve Johnson with the Swiss set for a tricky third-round meeting against Hubert Hurkacz.
Roger Federer's projected draw to glory
R1 - Johnson
R2 - Krajinovic/Qualifer
R3 - Hurkacz
R4 - Shapovalov/Dimitrov
QF - Berrettini/Fognini
SF - Djokovic/Tsitsipas
F - Nadal/Medvedev
World No 1 Rafael Nadal will open his campaign against world No 72 Hugo Dellien from Bolivia.
Nick Kyrgios, promoted to Australian No 1 following the withdrawal of Alex de Minaur, could be a fourth-round opponent for Nadal, who is scheduled to meet his US Open final opponent Daniil Medvedev in the last four.
The Spaniard could also face two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.
Rafael Nadal's projected draw to glory
R1 - Dellien
R2 - Delbonis/Sousa
R3 - Carreno Busta
R4 - Khachanov/Kyrgios
QF - Thiem
SF - Medvedev/A. Zverev
F - Djokovic/Federer
Arguably the match of the first round sees Russian ace Daniil Medvedev take on Frances Tiafoe of America.
Projected Australian Open men's quarter-finals
|Nadal
|vs
|Thiem
|Medvedev
|vs
|A. Zverev
|Berrettini
|vs
|Federer
|Tsitsipas
|vs
|Djokovic
Brits in Melbourne
Dan Evans will play American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.
It was confirmed shortly before the draw that Evans will be the 30th seed for the tournament - the first time he has been among the top 32 at a Grand Slam.
McDonald, a 24-year-old ranked 132, should represent a good draw and, if Evans can reach the third round, then he has the carrot of a probable shot at defending champion Djokovic.
Edmund was given a tricky first assignment against 24th seed Dusan Lajovic, while Cameron Norrie will take on France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
