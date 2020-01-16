Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer drawn in same half at Australian Open

Seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are on a collision course to meet in a potential semi-final blockbuster at the Australian Open as the draw was revealed on Thursday.

Defending champion Djokovic will open his campaign against dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff, who enjoyed semi-final runs in Auckland and Stuttgart last year.

Novak Djokovic's projected draw to glory

R1 - Struff



R2 - Ito/Qualifier



R3 - Evans



R4 - Schwartzman/Lajovic



QF - Tsitsipas/Bautista Agut



SF - Federer/Berrettini



F - Nadal/Medvedev



Federer will take on American Steve Johnson with the Swiss set for a tricky third-round meeting against Hubert Hurkacz.

Roger Federer's projected draw to glory

R1 - Johnson



R2 - Krajinovic/Qualifer



R3 - Hurkacz



R4 - Shapovalov/Dimitrov



QF - Berrettini/Fognini



SF - Djokovic/Tsitsipas



F - Nadal/Medvedev



World No 1 Rafael Nadal will open his campaign against world No 72 Hugo Dellien from Bolivia.

Nick Kyrgios, promoted to Australian No 1 following the withdrawal of Alex de Minaur, could be a fourth-round opponent for Nadal, who is scheduled to meet his US Open final opponent Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

The Spaniard could also face two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal's projected draw to glory

R1 - Dellien



R2 - Delbonis/Sousa



R3 - Carreno Busta



R4 - Khachanov/Kyrgios



QF - Thiem



SF - Medvedev/A. Zverev



F - Djokovic/Federer



Arguably the match of the first round sees Russian ace Daniil Medvedev take on Frances Tiafoe of America.

Projected Australian Open men's quarter-finals Nadal vs Thiem Medvedev vs A. Zverev Berrettini vs Federer Tsitsipas vs Djokovic

Brits in Melbourne

Dan Evans will play American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

It was confirmed shortly before the draw that Evans will be the 30th seed for the tournament - the first time he has been among the top 32 at a Grand Slam.

McDonald, a 24-year-old ranked 132, should represent a good draw and, if Evans can reach the third round, then he has the carrot of a probable shot at defending champion Djokovic.

Edmund was given a tricky first assignment against 24th seed Dusan Lajovic, while Cameron Norrie will take on France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

