Novak Djokovic admits the Next Gen are within 'a set' of himself, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic says the Next Gen are 'definitely hungry' for success ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic admits the Next Gen are "literally one set away" from the 'Big Three' of himself, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of the Australian Open.

For the second year in a row, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are the top seeds ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2020.

It is more than three years since anyone outside that trio have won a major and, of the current players who have done so during their careers, all are aged 30 or above.

The efforts of the younger generation to change that statistic will once again be a major storyline, with last year's semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev the leading contenders.

Rafa, Roger, and I, obviously, because of the past 10, 15 years, we know what we need to do mentally also in this particular situation. That gives us probably a little bit of an edge. Novak Djokovic

"They're coming closer and closer. It's obvious," said Djokovic, who is seeded second behind Rafael Nadal, who he demolished in the final last year, but clearly goes in as the favourite to win yet another title at Melbourne Park.

"Medvedev had a great fight with Rafa in the last Grand Slam in the US Open. Tsitsipas played semis here last year. Dominic Thiem twice finals in French Open.

"They're very, very close. They're literally one set away.

"On a given day, in the very near future, I think that can happen. It's going to happen. It's inevitable.

"I don't think they are missing too much. But, at the same time, to win a Slam and also to be consistently on the top level for many years, it takes I think a player to gain that mental and emotional maturity and experience to understand his own strengths, to fight his own fears, to really be able to maintain that level for a long time.

"Rafa, Roger, and I, obviously, because of the past 10, 15 years, we know what we need to do mentally also in this particular situation. That gives us probably a little bit of an edge.

"They are definitely hungry. They're challenging."

1:45 Djokovic says the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments Djokovic says the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments

Djokovic also revealed he has had an "intensive couple of weeks" in Australia having guided his country Serbia to the ATP Cup at the inaugural event, winning six singles matches and two doubles contests.

"It was a phenomenal couple of weeks and a great lead-up to the Australian Open. But it did take a lot out of me," he admitted. "I did adjust my training sessions towards that, so I had a little bit more recuperation rather than just stepping on the accelerator a little bit more."

Most Grand Slam singles titles Player Total Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roger Federer 20 6 1 8 5 Rafael Nadal 19 1 12 2 4 Novak Djokovic 16 7 1 5 3

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.