Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem wins in five; Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also through

Dominic Thiem was forced to dig deep during his second-round match at the Australian Open

Dominic Thiem was dragged into an engrossing five-set scrap by former ditch digger Alex Bolt before emerging victorious to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The fifth seeded Austrian was facing back-to-back exits at the hands of Australian wildcards in the second round of the year's first Grand Slam but he managed to dig into his reserves to win 6-2 5-7 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2.

Roared on by a partisan crowd, left-hander Bolt stalked the Melbourne Arena court hitting winners from everywhere, including one around the net post to put the two-time French Open finalist on the ropes.

But Thiem kept his composure as his 140th-ranked opponent tired and showed his class in the final two sets to book a date with Kevin Anderson or Taylor Fritz next.

Daniil Medvedev dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose to win

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was a comfortable 7-5 6-1 6-3 winner against Pedro Martinez despite suffering a nosebleed late in the second set.

The US Open finalist called for a medical timeout while leading 5-0 in the second set and needed treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev fended off four break-point chances to hold in the sixth game of the third set, and finished the match off strongly.

Next up for Medvedev will be a third-round clash against Alexei Popyrin after the local hope beat Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Alexander Zverev bashed nine aces and landed an encouraging 78 per cent of his first serves en route to the next round

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev moved into the third round for the fourth straight year with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 7-5 victory over Egor Gerasimov in his first career meeting with the Belarusian.

He will play the winner of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the fourth round.

The former ATP Finals champion has yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of any Grand Slam.

