Roger Federer reflects on 'horrible' semi-final at Australian Open

Despite a 'horrible' semi-final experience, Federer has no plans to retire

Roger Federer felt he went as far as he could at this year's Australian Open, but branded the experience of losing the semi-final to Novak Djokovic as "horrible".

The 38-year-old went into the last-four encounter with hindered movement due to a groin injury and 12 hours and 44 minutes of court time weighing down on him.

Federer astounded both the crowd and Djokovic by going 5-2 up in the first set before he was clawed back in by the seven-time Australian Open champion.

The Serbian forced the first set into a tie-break and pressed on from there to secure the 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3 victory.

Federer (R) was outclassed by Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena

"At the end of the day, I guess I'm very happy. I've got to be happy with what I achieved," Federer said of the tournament overall.

"It was the maximum to get at this tournament, especially after the Millman and the Sandgren matches.

"Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a three per cent chance to win.

"You've got to go for it. You never know," he added.

"But, once you can see it coming, that it's not going to work anymore, it's tough."

Despite his disappointment at his loss, Federer has a positive outlook when it comes to returning to Melbourne Park for next year's Grand Slam.

"You never know what the future holds. But especially at my age," the 38-year-old shared.

I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling. No plans to retire. We'll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We'll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back. Roger Federer on his future and returning to Melbourne

The holder of six Australian Open titles, and 20 Grand Slam titles overall, also believes that he can add to that tally over the coming months.

"I do believe that [he can win more Slams]. I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game and how I'm playing, I do feel that."

The next opportunity to gain that 21st title will be at Roland Garros in May, after he confirmed at the end of last year that he will be playing all four Grand Slams and the Olympics in Tokyo during his 2020 season.

