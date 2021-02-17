Gordon Reid: Australian Open wheelchair doubles victory is the most special yet

2:31 Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles champion Gordon Reid says the triumph, a 10th Grand slam to equal the British record, is a special one considering it was played out amid coronavirus Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles champion Gordon Reid says the triumph, a 10th Grand slam to equal the British record, is a special one considering it was played out amid coronavirus

Wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid has described his recent triumph alongside fellow Brit Alfie Hewett at the Australian Open as the most special yet.

The top seeds defended their men's wheelchair doubles title with victory over Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer of France in the final 7-5 7-6 (7-3).

The victory was also their 10th Grand Slam win together, equalling a British record going back to 1906, and the pairs fifth in a row.

On the landmark win, Reid told Sky Sports News: "It's a special one, especially under the circumstances of the pandemic.

"We didn't even know a few months ago if we would be here competing at all so the fact we managed to get out here and bring home the title is a really great feeling."

The first Grand Slam of the year started amid heightened coronavirus protocols with many players' training programmes hampered due to quarantine and self-isolation restrictions on arriving in Melbourne.

However, Reid, who is staying in Australia to train ahead of his next event in Holland in a couple of weeks' time, remains grateful for every experience that comes his way during this turbulent time.

"We're in a really privileged position to be able to travel and compete so quarantine was a small price to pay to come here and enjoy the Australian summer and play tennis," Reid said.

"We've just tried to make the most of it really - this year is a special and unique experience this year and we're just trying to cherish the moments we get on court."

Reid also reflected on the incredible partnership he has struck up with Hewett since coming together back in 2014 which continues to go from strength to strength as the pair ended 2020 unbeaten.

"When we first started to play together Alfie (Hewett) was a kid who had just finished at school and I was World Number 1 at Doubles.

"So it was a big risk for me to commit to the doubles with Alfie but it's obviously a decision I am glad I made.

"All the hard work we've put in with over the years is paying off and obviously 2021 has started in the perfect way."

