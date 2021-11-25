Stefanos Tsitsipas: Greek tennis player undergoes right elbow surgery but hopeful of being fit in time for new season
Stefanos Tsitsipas has undergone right elbow surgery but he is already making plans for the new season, saying: "Next stop, pre-season in Dubai two weeks from now and then looking forwards to Australia"
By PA Media
Last Updated: 25/11/21 10:34pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas has undergone surgery on his right elbow but is hopeful of being fit for the start of the new season.
The world No 4 has struggled with the problem over the last few weeks, pulling out of the Paris Masters during his opening match and then bringing an end to his ATP Finals campaign after losing his first group clash with Andrey Rublev.
Tsitsipas, 23, posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his Facebook page showing his right elbow bandaged.
The Greek player wrote: "Things often get tougher before they get easier but with each struggle we get an opportunity to create our own unique story.
"Some days life is all about your dreams, hopes and visions for the future. There are also days where life is just about putting one foot in front of the other and that's OK too.
"To all the fans, thank you for your continuous support and encouragement. Focused on a healthier and happier future. Next stop, pre-season in Dubai two weeks from now and then looking forwards to Australia."
Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam final at the French Open during the spring but has not found his best form since, losing in the opening round at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open, where he faced a barrage of criticism for his long bathroom breaks.
