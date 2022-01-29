Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win men's doubles title

Nick Kyrgios (right) and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men's doubles title

The team dubbed 'The Special Ks' Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis completed a dream Saturday for Australian tennis by winning the men's doubles title in Melbourne.

Australian fans have flocked to Melbourne Park to support the duo and provide a raucous atmosphere at their matches, bringing the doubles more attention than normal at Melbourne Park.

Having already toppled top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia in the second round, the duo got the better of compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the final, winning 7-5 6-4.

The pair celebrated with a chest bump as they became the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

