2024 Australian Open draw: Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers, Andy Murray to play Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Emma Raducanu will make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open by facing American Shelby Rogers in the first round in Melbourne.

Rogers is a familiar opponent to former US Open champion Raducanu, who beat her during her famous run at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

Australian Open first round - British players Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers

Katie Boulter vs Yue Yuan

Jodie Burrage vs Tamara Korpatsch

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30)

(19) Cameron Norrie vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron

Dan Evans vs Lorenzo Sonego

The 21-year-old, who had wrist and ankle surgeries last May, could play compatriot and British No 1 Katie Boulter in the third round if they both make it that far in the 2024 season-opening slam.

Image: British No 1 Katie Boulter could meet Emma Raducanu in an all-British tie in the third round

Australian Open first round - Women's draw (selected others) (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Qualifier

(3) Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova

(4) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia (16)

Raducanu made a positive return to action in Auckland last week, pushing Elina Svitolina to three sets in the second round, but pulled out of exhibition matches scheduled at Melbourne Park and the Kooyong Classic this week.

Her team have insisted both were precautionary measures after she felt some soreness following a practice session on Monday and she practised for two hours at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Emma Raducanu's match against Elina Svitolina at the ASB Classic in Auckland

In the men's draw, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is the only British player to draw a seed, as he gets set to face 30th-ranked Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Australian Open first round - Men's draw (selected others) (1) Novak Djokovic vs Qualifier

(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet

(4) Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini

(10) Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic

A five-time finalist in Melbourne, 36-year-old Murray could end up facing world No 1 and record 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Image: Andy Murray is the only British player drawn against a seed as he gets set to face 30th-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Who have other British players drawn?

British No 1 Cam Norrie, who pulled out of his ASB Classic quarter-final on Thursday with a wrist injury, is seeded 19th and set to face Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, while 22-year-old talent Jack Draper meets American Marcos Giron and Dan Evans plays Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper explains the impact that Andy Murray has had on his career, describing him as an inspiration

Evans, whose best run at the Australian Open was reaching the fourth round in 2017, would meet second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the second round should they both win their openers.

All British women entered have avoided seeds in the first round, with Boulter drawing China's Yuan Yue and Jodie Burrage taking on German Tamara Korpatsch.

One more British hope could yet reach the main draw in the form of Oliver Crawford, an American-born player who recently switched allegiance, as he looks to come through qualifying.

Francesca Jones also had hopes of entering the women's draw through qualifying but, visibly distressed, she had to be helped off court after retiring hurt against Germany's Ella Seidel.

The 23-year-old Jones had led 4-0 in the deciding set before cramping up in her left leg.

What else stood out from the draw?

Image: Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open defence against a qualifier in the first round

Defending men's singles champion Djokovic opens his tournament against a qualifier, as does Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elena Rybakina in last year's women's final.

Third seed Rybakina takes on former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round, while current world No 1 Iga Swiatek has a tough opener against 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Image: World No 1 Iga Swiatek has a tough opening draw against 2020 champion Sofia Kenin

If Swiatek comes through that test, she will face two-time champion Angelique Kerber - who is making a comeback after giving birth last year - or 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins in the second round.

Naomi Osaka, who like Kerber is returning after having a baby, makes her Grand Slam comeback against 16th seed Caroline Garcia. US Open winner Coco Gauff is seeded fourth and faces Anna Karolína Schmiedlova in the first round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Coco Gauff completed her comeback from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling US Open final

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Alcaraz has been drawn against French veteran Richard Gasquet, while last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tough opener former Melbourne semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev, drawn in the same half as Alcaraz, starts against a qualifier, with fourth seed Jannik Sinner - a potential semi-final opponent for Djokovic - playing Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round.

Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur plays 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in his Melbourne opener.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership