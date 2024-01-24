Britain's Alfie Hewett books place in Australian Open semi-final in bid for a second successive singles title

Alfie Hewett booked his place in the Australian Open singles semi-finals after a dominant straight-sets victory over Chile's Alexander Cataldo.

In a match that lasted just under an hour, Hewett remains on track to defend his singles title on the hard court at Melbourne Park.

"It was a good match on my behalf, especially with today's hot conditions," said the world No 1.

"You want to spend as little time on court as possible. He's a big hitter and plays with a lot of aggression , so you have to be consistent to outweigh the peaks and troughs that he goes through."

Hewett now faces familiar opponent Joachim Gerard in the semi-finals on Wednesday, with the pair having played each other 37 times previously. But if history is to be on his side, Hewett has the edge, winning 22 of those matches.

Doubles partner Gordon Reid also progressed in the singles competition, beating Dutchman and world No 11 Tom Egberink 7-5 6-2.

"I've played him so many times and never lost," said Reid after progressing to the last four .

"So now there's a confidence there, a belief that's maybe not always there against other players I've not even lost to. He came out with a different style of play than he usually brings against me.

"He was really aggressive, and he really pushed me in the middle of the second set and at the start of the second."

But the task to reach the final gets no easier, as Reid will next face second seed Tokito Oda, who was last year's Roland Garros and Wimbledon Grand Slam champion.

Image: Gordon Reid is set to face last year's two-time Grand Slam champion Tokito Oda, who beat Hewett at Wimbledon last year

Should both Hewett and Reid progress, they will face each other in the second consecutive all-British wheelchair men's single final at a Grand Slam. Hewett was victorious in their US Open final match last year.

The British pair were also in action for the doubles competition in their bid for a fifth consecutive Australian Open title.

They beat Australian pair Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes 6-1 6-0 in the quarter-finals and will now face Japan's Daisuke Arai and Takashi Sanada in the semi-finals.

Andrew Lapthorne and David Wagner began their quest for a fifth title. The duo beat Turkey's Ali Ataman and Brazil's Ymanitu Silva 6-0 6-1 and now face second seeds Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw.

However Lapthorne did not find similar success in the quad singles quarter-finals as he bowed out to second seed and defending champion Sam Schroder 6-1 6-0.

