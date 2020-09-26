French Open: Fernando Verdasco forced out of tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

Fernando Verdasco has hit out at French Open chiefs

Veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco has hit out at French Open chiefs after being forced out of the tournament following a positive COVID-19 test.

The 36-year-old, a former world No 7, said he had previously tested positive for the virus, asymptomatically, in August.

However Verdasco, who has been tested a number of times since, said he was refused the chance to take another test to find out if the initial one was inaccurate.

He added that two independent tests taken subsequently to the one he underwent at Roland Garros came back negative.

Verdasco wrote on Twitter: "I want to communicate my total frustration and outrage with the organisation of Roland Garros, for taking away my right to participate in this important event without even giving me the opportunity to take another test with a new sample to confirm that the result of the first could be an error."

Verdasco's place in the men's singles event, which begins on Sunday, will go to a lucky loser from qualifying.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android