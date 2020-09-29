French Open: Heather Watson defeat ends British singles interest at Roland Garros

Heather Watson came off second best against Fiona Ferro

British singles interest at this year's French Open came to an end for another year after Heather Watson fell to a tough first-round defeat on Tuesday.

After just three days of the tournament, no British singles players remain, with Watson joining Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady by going down 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to France's Fiona Ferro.

Watson was an early break up in both sets in damp, cool conditions at Roland Garros but was unable to hold on to her advantage.

The British No 2 had a brilliant start to 2020, capped by her fourth WTA title in Acapulco in February, but has not won a match since the tour restarted in August.

That lack of victories perhaps played a part at the biggest moments, with Ferro winning more of the important points in what was a very close match.

Watson had beaten the Frenchwoman twice in 2020 and moved into a 3-1 lead but back came Ferro and it was Watson who had to save three set points at 5-6.

A tie-break was her reward but Watson paid the price for a series of errors and could not build on a 2-0 lead in the second set.

