Novak Djokovic through to third round of French Open

Novak Djokovic recorded his 70th win at the French Open

Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat on his way to a 70th win at the French Open against Ricardas Berankis on Thursday.

The world No 1 polished off a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory in just an hour and 23 minutes and has dropped only 10 games in his two matches so far.

The opening set was done and dusted in just 22 minutes as Djokovic won the last 10 points while the second set was only marginally more competitive.

🎾 @DjokerNole joins Federer as the only players in the Open Era to win at least 70 matches at all 4 Grand Slam tournaments.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DPYxFEWoPg — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 1, 2020

Back in time... At the 2007 US Open, Djokovic reached his first major final, and Berankis won the junior title.

Berankis, ranked 66th, needed courtside treatment on his back before the start of the third set but got back to his feet to endure more punishment from the clinical Serb.

Djokovic, bidding for his second French Open crown and 18th Grand Slam title, has dropped 10 games in two rounds so far and took the opportunity to practice his drop shot on numerous occasions. He finished things off after 83 minutes with his 10th ace.

Open Era Roland Garros wins leaders:

Rafael Nadal 95-2



Novak Djokovic 70-14



Roger Federer 70-17



Guillermo Vilas 58-17



Ivan Lendl 53-12



He has now tied Roger Federer for match wins at Roland Garros and trails only Rafael Nadal.

Roberto Carballes Baena dumped out Denis Shapovalov in a shock win

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 8-6 in a match that lasted five hours.

World No 101 Carballes Baena will next play 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

