French Open: Daniel Altmaier beats Jan-Lennard Struff to reach third round

Daniel Altmaier has battled through five matches in total in Paris

Daniel Altmaier joked he is a "machine" after upsetting 30th seed Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the third round of the French Open.

Fresh from his straight-sets victory against Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, the Sky Sports Scholar produced an outstanding display to defeat his compatriot Struff 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

The 22-year-old German has dropped just one set en route to the third round having already come through three rounds of qualifying.

Altmaier will take on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini on Saturday after the Italian beat Lloyd George Harris 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3.

"Personally I'm very happy because I was able to perform pretty well from the first point on," said the world No 186.

"Today I knew it's going to be a very mental battle because it's going to depends who is going to take the intensity first.

"So I was quite high, let's say, emotionally, also my intensity was high, so this was really like emotionally I was able to block everything away and really focus on performing and get that intensity all the time going.

"So that was the main thing today. My luck was three sets, so was very good."

Asked if he was a serve and volley type player, Altmaier joked: "No, I'm a machine."

Altmaier, who has been working alongside Argentine coach Francisco Yunis says he feels extremely "comfortable" playing on clay.

"With Fran having in my corner right now, he's stabilising my game a lot, especially on clay. And, yeah, that's pretty much it," he added.

Sky Scholar mentor Adam Smith says Daniel should be feared!

Tenacious, sublime and dangerous!

With Daniel's heroics continuing, his Sky Sports Scholar mentor Adam Smith, Sky's Head of Boxing Development and commentator, has been finding it hard to control his emotions!

"The magical Parisien adventure rolls on....in style! I am obviously gutted that with the current quarantine rules I can't be in France to cheer on our amazing Scholar but I am still living and breathing and watching every point of this extraordinary run.

Currently in the fight bubble in Milton Keynes preparing for Joshua Buatsi's ring return, I just loved every minute of this second round encounter. Excuse those around for my yelling out in the hotel corridor when he sealed the win!

A big underdog, Dan took the match right to the powerful Struff and it was just incredible to witness his mixture of talent, tenacity, desire and will to chase anything and everything down.

From a superb blend of hard serves to deft touches around the net and why not add in some of those sublime single-handed backhand winners. Against a top player who has beaten the likes of Warwinka, Cilic, Zverev and recently Shapovalov....

Daniel took Struff apart. Our man has now won five matches (losing just one set) on the cold, slow clay courts at Roland Garros in the most incredible two weeks of his tennis career.

Next up will be Italian Marco Berrettini who battled past South African dangerman Lloyd Harris.

He should fear our intelligent, brilliant Daniel Altmaier. He is relaxed, calm, focused and, as he is showing the world, very dangerous. It is all just incredibly exciting and overwhelmingly emotional!"

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android