French Open: Daniel Altmaier through to last 16 at Roland Garros

Daniel Altmaier upset Matteo Berrettini to continue his dream run at this year's French Open

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open on Saturday.

Making his debut at this year's Grand Slam at Roland Garros, the Sky Sports Scholar broke the off-colour Italian's serve four times to secure a comprehensive 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory in their first career meeting in two hours and 15 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's my first time on this court and playing in Paris, I'm delighted to be in the fourth round," Altmaier said in his on-court interview.

"My coach and I have been working so hard to be here, and while I've struggled with a few injuries, I am super pleased it's at Roland Garros.

"Before qualifying, I was struggling with an injury, so I wasn't sure I was going to play. I hope the crowd and the TV audience enjoyed watching, as I want to entertain."

Altmaier hit 23 winners, many of them from his sizzling one-handed backhand, while Berrettini's powerful game lacked control as he dished up 42 unforced errors, the last of them on match point.

"Pretty upset. I was really feeling bad on the court. I'm feeling bad now," said Berrettini. "Didn't play well in the big stage. It's painful. But I guess that's tennis.

"For me, I felt the conditions were pretty heavy. I tried to fight. I tried to play with what I had, but wasn't enough. I think he really deserved the win."

In the fourth round, Altmaier will meet US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta, seeded 17th, for a place in the quarter-finals after he won the all-Spanish battle against 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4.

The 22-year-old German has now dropped just one set en route to the fourth round, which was during qualifying.

He will be playing his seventh match in the space of 14 days having suffered from shoulder, hip and abdominal injuries in the past.

Lift off for Altmaier!

Sky Sports Scholar mentor Adam Smith, Sky's Head of Boxing Development and commentator, watched every single point of Altmaier's incredible performance.

He's like the Carl Froch of tennis. He's meticulous, he's driven, he's single-minded, he's focused and he believes in himself and that's what's happening here. He believes he can go out and beat anyone here. Adam Smith on Daniel Altmaier

"Yes, yes, yes, get in Dan Altmaier. I watched every single point. I lived and breathed it, he was incredible again. The way he took Berrettini apart, who is so talented, he's got such a huge forehand. He made Berrettini doubt himself, the flakiness of the Italian and that backhand was quickly exposed.

"He is just concentrating on himself match by match and point by point and it is just a winning formula. It is an incredible achievement from where he's been. I'm so proud of him, beyond proud of him. We speak daily and I know the guy inside and out. He is such an intense, intelligent, bright, dedicated, real humble person. He's fantastic.

"You know what, he's like the Carl Froch of tennis. He's meticulous, he's driven, he's single-minded, he's focused and he believes in himself and that's what's happening here. He believes he can go out and beat anyone here. He's not looking at what seed they are, he's not looking on who's on the other side of the court.

"Apart from tactically, he'll work out with his coach Francisco (Yunis) what he needs to do. But he's not thinking about that or any reputations. Bring on Pablo Carreno Busta. The 17th seed - it won't bother Dan one bit.

"If you take a step back it's fairy-tale stuff, it really is. To have won six matches at Roland Garros, it's seven to win the title! It shows he can compete at this level. It shows that his dream of winning a major will happen. The fact that he was slightly injured coming into this. He was having physio just before the qualifiers and look what he's done. He's arriving. This is the breakthrough. This is the time. This is the chance. He can beat Pablo Carreno Busta. Dan won't fear him one bit."

