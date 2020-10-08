French Open: Alfie Hewett through to wheelchair singles final at Roland Garros

Alfie Hewett reached his sixth Grand Slam singles final with victory over defending champion Gustavo Fernandez in the wheelchair singles at the French Open.

In a rematch of the 2017 final at Roland Garros, Norfolk's Hewett came through a very tight encounter, beating Argentine Fernandez 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 after an hour and 48 minutes.

Andy Lapthorne made it through to the final in the quad division

Hewett, who was beaten in the US Open final last month, is bidding for a fourth Grand Slam singles title.

In the final he will take on Belgian Joachim Gerard, who knocked out Hewett's New York conqueror Shingo Kunieda in the last four.

Hewett will go into the clash buoyed by a doubles victory over Gerard, with the 22-year-old and Scot Gordon Reid beating Gerard and Frederic Cattaneo 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in the semi-finals.

Reid and Hewett have the chance to complete the clean sweep of Grand Slam titles in doubles in 2020 having already won in Melbourne and New York.

In the quad division, Britain's Andy Lapthorne is also through to the final after a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory over American David Wagner.

