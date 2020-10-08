French Open: Pablo Carreno Busta accuses Novak Djokovic of feigning injury concerns

Novak Djokovic had his neck taped during the match on Court Philippe-Chatrier and his movement seemed somewhat restricted during the opening set

Pablo Carreno Busta has accused Novak Djokovic of feigning injury concerns during their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Spaniard felt the world No 1 did not have any genuine health issues despite appearing to battle injury problems.

Djokovic, 33, was in trouble against Carreno Busta in Wednesday's quarter-final, struggling with his neck and arm before battling through in four sets. He also called the trainer on court to work on some issue with his upper left arm.

But the Serb recovered well to advance to the semi-finals and later said he had to deal with some physical issues during the early part of his match, without providing much detail.

0:28 Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his quarter-final win against Carreno Busta Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his quarter-final win against Carreno Busta

"Each time he is in trouble he usually does it, that means to say that he was in trouble, that he wasn't comfortable and that I was playing at a high level and was causing him to doubt himself," Carreno Busta told reporters in Spanish.

"Every time a match gets complicated he asks for medical assistance. He has been doing this for a long time. I already knew that. I knew it would happen at the US Open, I knew it would happen here and I know it will keep on happening.

"I don't know if it's something chronic in his shoulder or just mental, but he didn't put me off."

Djokovic was defaulted at the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with the ball

It was against the same player that Djokovic was defaulted a month back in the fourth round of the US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with the ball.

"I don't know, maybe it's the pressure or something that he needs to do it. But he continues playing normal, no? I don't know if he's [in] pain really or he has mental [issues]. Ask him," Carreno Busta said in English.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android