French Open: Sofia Kenin beats Petra Kvitova in straight-sets to reach final

Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova to reach her maiden French Open final

Sofia Kenin remains on target to win her second Grand Slam title this year after seeing off Petra Kvitova to reach her maiden French Open final.

The American improved to 16-1 in Grand Slams this season after defeating Czech big-hitter Kvitova in the second semi-final.

The 21-year-old was a surprise winner of the Australian Open in January but has already shown that was no fluke with her run here.

She played a hugely intelligent match to defeat seventh seed Kvitova 6-4 7-5 and will take on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the trophy decider on Saturday.

Kenin said: "I'm super proud of myself. It was a great match. I'm super happy. I've done it in Australia. I've had really tough matches the past two weeks and I'm just so excited to be in the final."

Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year

Kvitova had hoped to reach her first French Open final three years after making her comeback to the sport in Paris following the horrific stabbing she experienced in her home in December 2016.

She became emotional on reaching the quarter-finals as the enormity of the journey she has been on sunk in and she had not dropped a set prior to this match, but struggled in windy conditions.

The Czech was quickly 4-1 down and, although she improved, she was unable to prevent Kenin winning the opening set.

Kvitova, by far the most experienced of the four semi-finalists, put Kenin under pressure early in the second set but could not find the consistency she needed to break serve.

It was Kenin who forged ahead with a break for 3-2, and she then saved four break points as Kvitova looked to hit back immediately.

Kenin had shown grit as well as guile but suddenly faltered trying to serve out the match, allowing Kvitova to level at 5-5.

She swiftly recovered from the disappointment, though, to earn herself another chance and this time she took it.

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Did you know... Kenin is looking to become the first woman to win more than one slam title in a season since Angelique Kerber won in Melbourne and New York in 2016.

The young American has bounced back from a brutal double-bagel she suffered at the hands of Victoria Azarenka at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome in stunning fashion.

Kenin and Swiatek have played just once before and it was at Roland Garros four years ago in the fourth round of the girls' singles. A match the Pole won.

